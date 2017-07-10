MONARCH To Release Never Forever Album In September; “Song To The Void” Video Streaming

Extreme drone doom metal merchants, Monarch, have officially announced the release of their unearthly, earth-shattering new album, Never Forever, this September 22nd via Profound Lore Records. Enter the ritual with the "Song To The Void" video, streaming below.

With Never Forever, France’s cult extreme doom metal band Monarch continue their singular style of punishing ritualistic drone doom and take it towards more melancholic territories. Even more ghostly, atmospheric, and haunting than its predecessor, 2014’s Sabbracadaver, Never Forever sees the five-piece take even more form and shape with their songwriting while still harnessing that plodding, down-tuned, and crushing low-end that has become their signature rhythmic backdrop to vocalist Emilie Bresson’s enchanting and spellbinding vocals. With the more melancholic tone and vibe of Never Forever, Bresson adapts her vocals in a more ethereal and delicate manner likewise, while still juxtaposing them with her otherworldly harsh shrieks.





Tracklisting:

“Of Night, With Knives”

“Song To The Void”

“Cadaverine”

“Diamant Noir”

“Lilith”

“Song To The Void” video:

Since 2002, Monarch have been France’s most recognized and active extreme doom metal band, through countless touring all over the world (which has recently included multiple tours of Japan within the last few years) and delivering a myriad of releases on multiple respected labels of some of the most punishing amplifier worship that has befallen doom metal alongside the likes of such like-minded bands as Corrupted, Noothgrush, Burning Witch, and Khanate. This has earned them the reputation as one of the most recognized and respected underground extreme doom metal bands in the scene today.

Monarch is:

Emilie Bresson - Vocals

Shiran Kaidine - Guitar

MicHell Bidegain - Bass

Benjamin Sablon - Drums

Stéphane Miollan - Guitar