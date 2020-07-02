Mongolia's THE HU Raise 53 Million MNT For COVID-19 Relief; "Shireg Shireg" Acoustic Video Streaming

Mongolia’s biggest rock band, The Hu, have just dropped a beautiful new acoustic video for "Shireg Shireg", which can be seen below.

The enchanting video for "Shireg Shireg" shows behind-the-scenes footage of the band in the studio, offering fans a real insight into their recording process. It also gives a closer look at their gorgeous traditional instruments and a glimpse of their live show, something we all miss right now.

The "Shireg Shireg" video is the newest teaser for their upcoming deluxe version of The Gereg, out next week on July 10. Also on the album are fantastic collaborations with Jacoby Shaddix (Papa Roach), Danny Case (From Ashes To New) and Lzzy Hale (Halestorm). The original version has sold 130k copies globally thus far.

Last weekend saw The Hu play their homecoming show after their sold out world tour, performing at White Rock Centre in Ulaanbaatar in aid of the Mongolian COVID-19 relief. The concert was aired on TV in Mongolia raising 53 million MNT (approx. $19K), and made available to a global audience through streaming on Facebook and YouTube, raising $5K and counting.