Mongolian Folk Metallers TENGGER CAVALRY Sign With M-Theory Audio; New Full-Length Album Due In June

Tengger Cavalry - the nomadic Mongolian folk metal group - has signed with M-Theory Audio. The band's new album is expected to be released in June and will be supported by a five-week North American tour and performances at several European summer festivals. Further details will be revealed in the coming weeks.

M-Theory Audio is the new label recently launched by Marco Barbieri, former president of Century Media Records and Nuclear Blast America.

Barbieri says, "Tengger Cavalry is one of the most unique new bands, and I've been impressed how Nature Ganganbaigal and the group developed themselves to this point independently. By teaming up with an old friend, Dawn Robinson, as management and now working with us at M-Theory Audio, I'm excited by the upward possibilities the future holds and the fun and breakthroughs possible with their themes and great music."

Tengger Cavalry frontman Nature Ganganbaigal adds, "To work with Marco, who was an integral part of Century Media, and M-Theory Audio is Tengger Cavalry's greatest honor. We are excited to bring on our next 'raid' together with the mighty M-Theory!"

One of the most unique and innovative acts in modern music, Tengger Cavalry ("the army of the sky god" in Mongolian) blends the nomadic musical traditions, instrumentation and warrior spirit of Central Asia with the aggression and power of heavy metal. The group was founded by Nature Ganganbaigal, who sings using the ancient Mongolian tradition of Khoomei (more commonly known as throat-singing) and plays multiple native instruments, including the Morin Khuur (an ancient fiddle), the Tovshuur (a Mongolian guitar) and the Mongolian flute.

Following Ganganbaigal's relocation to America four years ago, Tengger Cavalry has successfully completed two headlining tours and even sold out a performance at New York City's prestigious Carnegie Hall.

In the studio, meanwhile, the group's output has been prodigious - since forming in 2010, they've released four full-length albums, two EPs and numerous singles, including unique cover interpretations of metal classics. In January, Dave Mustaine retweeted the group's cover of "Symphony of Destruction," while the previous month, the official Motörhead Facebook page reposted their rendition of "Fight”.

The band's most recent original single, "A Blade Of Time”, was issued in January; a video for the song can be seen below: