May 15, 2019, 21 hours ago

news hard rock monkey3

MONKEY3 Performs New Song "Prism" In Munich; Official Live Video

Instrumental rockers, Monkey3, performed the song "Prism", a track from their sixth full length studio album, Sphere (Napalm Records) on April 8 at Feierwerk in Munich, Germany. Watch below:

Sphere is available in the following formats:

- 4 Page Digipack
- 2LP Gatefold
- LP Deluxe Box, including Double-LP Gatefold + 1 LP Bonus LP Gatefold + Slipmat
- Digital Album

Order here.

Tracklisting:

"Spirals"
"Axis"
"Prism"
"Mass" (feat. Bumblefoot)
"Ida"
"Ellipsis"

"Ellipsis" video:

"Spirals" video:

"Prism" art video:

Monkey3 are:

Walter - drums
Kevin - bass
Boris - guitar
dB - keys



