MONKEY3 Premier Official Art Video For "Axis"
June 6, 2019, 2 hours ago
Instrumental rockers, Monkey3, have released an official art video for "Axis", a track from their sixth full length studio album, Sphere (Napalm Records). Watch below:
Sphere is available in the following formats:
- 4 Page Digipack
- 2LP Gatefold
- LP Deluxe Box, including Double-LP Gatefold + 1 LP Bonus LP Gatefold + Slipmat
- Digital Album
Tracklisting:
"Spirals"
"Axis"
"Prism"
"Mass" (feat. Bumblefoot)
"Ida"
"Ellipsis"
"Ellipsis" video:
"Spirals" video:
"Prism" art video:
Monkey3 are:
Walter - drums
Kevin - bass
Boris - guitar
dB - keys