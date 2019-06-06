MONKEY3 Premier Official Art Video For "Axis"

Instrumental rockers, Monkey3, have released an official art video for "Axis", a track from their sixth full length studio album, Sphere (Napalm Records). Watch below:

Sphere is available in the following formats:

- 4 Page Digipack

- 2LP Gatefold

- LP Deluxe Box, including Double-LP Gatefold + 1 LP Bonus LP Gatefold + Slipmat

- Digital Album

Order here.

Tracklisting:

"Spirals"

"Axis"

"Prism"

"Mass" (feat. Bumblefoot)

"Ida"

"Ellipsis"

"Ellipsis" video:

"Spirals" video:

"Prism" art video:

Monkey3 are:

Walter - drums

Kevin - bass

Boris - guitar

dB - keys