MONKEY3 Release Official Art Video For "Ellipsis"

May 2, 2019, 2 hours ago

news hard rock monkey3

MONKEY3 Release Official Art Video For "Ellipsis"

Instrumental rockers, Monkey3, have released an official art video for "Ellipsis" a track from their sixth full length studio album, Sphere, out now via Napalm Records.

Sphere is available in the following formats:

- 4 Page Digipack
- 2LP Gatefold
- LP Deluxe Box, including Double-LP Gatefold + 1 LP Bonus LP Gatefold + Slipmat
- Digital Album

Order here.

Tracklisting:

"Spirals"
"Axis"
"Prism"
"Mass" (feat. Bumblefoot)
"Ida"
"Ellipsis"

"Spirals" video:

"Prism" art video:

Monkey3 are:

Walter - drums
Kevin - bass
Boris - guitar
dB - keys

(Photo - Mehdi Benkler)



Featured Audio

ELUVEITIE - "Ategnatos" (Nuclear Blast)

ELUVEITIE - "Ategnatos" (Nuclear Blast)

Featured Video

GHOULUNATICS Premiere "Move Along"

GHOULUNATICS Premiere "Move Along"

Latest Reviews