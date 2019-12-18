Monnow Valley Studios Where LED ZEPPELIN, BLACK SABBATH, RUSH Recorded Up For Sale

According to the BBC News, Monnow Valley Studios near Monmouth, UK has gone on the market. The recording studio started life as a rehearsal space for nearby Rockfield studio, where Queen recorded “Bohemian Rhapsody”, and went on to host the likes of Led Zeppelin, Black Sabbath and Rush among many others.

The studio, which dates back in some form to the 1600s, features a live room, a drum room, a vocal room, 10 bedrooms and 2.5 acres (1 hectare) of land as well as a stretch of the river Monnow with fishing rights.

Rockfield was set up in the early 1960s by brothers Charles and Kingsley Ward, who converted their farm into the famous studio.

Read more at BBC News.

Photo courtesy of the Monnow Valley Studios Facebook page.