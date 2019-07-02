MONOLORD Announce Fall Europe, U.S. Headline Tour Dates

Swedish hard rock trio Monolord announce headlining European and US tour dates throughout the fall. First, Monolord will tour Europe from September 28th through October 26th with Firebreather. The following week, the band heads to the states from November 5th through 27th with Blackwater Holylight. All confirmed tour dates are available below.

Stay tuned for more Monolord news in the near future.

Dates:

September

28 – London, UK – The Garage

29 – Sheffield, UK – HRH Doom V Stoner

30 – Bournemouth, UK – The Anvil

October

1 – Utrecht, Netherlands – De Helling

2 – Brussels, Belgium – Magasin 4

3 – Pratteln, Switzerland – Up In Smoke Festival

4 – Reims, France – La Cartonnerie

5 – Paris, France – Saturday Mud Fever Festival

7 – Dortmund, Germany – Junkyard

8 – Nuremberg, Germany – B-Zau

9 – Cologne, Germany – Helios 37

10 – Mainz, Germany – Schon Schon

11 – Hamburg, Germany – Molotow

16 – Oslo, Norway – John Dee

17 – Gothenburg, Sweden – Sticky Fingers

18 – Malmo, Sweden – Babel

23 – Linkoping, Sweden – The Crypt

24 – Stockholm, Sweden – Close Up Baten

25 – Tampere, Finland – Olympia

26 – Helsinki, Finland – Nosturi

November

5 – San Diego, CA – Brick By Brick

6 – Tucson, AZ – Club Congress

7 – Albuquerque, NM – Sister

9 – Austin, TX – Levitation x Relapse Showcase

10 – Lafayette, LA – Freetown Boom Boom Room

11 – New Orleans, LA – One Eyed Jacks

12 – Atlanta, GA – The 529

13 – Asheville, NC – Mothlight

14 – Richmond, VA – Camel

15 – Baltimore, MD – Metro Gallery

16 – Philadelphia, PA – First Unitarian Church

17 – Brooklyn, NY – Saint Vitus

20 – Chicago, IL – Reggies

21 – Indianapolis, IN – Black Circle

22 – St. Louis, MO – Fubar

23 – Lawrence, KS – Bottleneck

25 – Denver, CO – Marquis

27 – Los Angeles, CA – Teragram Ballroom