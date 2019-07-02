MONOLORD Announce Fall Europe, U.S. Headline Tour Dates
Swedish hard rock trio Monolord announce headlining European and US tour dates throughout the fall. First, Monolord will tour Europe from September 28th through October 26th with Firebreather. The following week, the band heads to the states from November 5th through 27th with Blackwater Holylight. All confirmed tour dates are available below.
Dates:
September
28 – London, UK – The Garage
29 – Sheffield, UK – HRH Doom V Stoner
30 – Bournemouth, UK – The Anvil
October
1 – Utrecht, Netherlands – De Helling
2 – Brussels, Belgium – Magasin 4
3 – Pratteln, Switzerland – Up In Smoke Festival
4 – Reims, France – La Cartonnerie
5 – Paris, France – Saturday Mud Fever Festival
7 – Dortmund, Germany – Junkyard
8 – Nuremberg, Germany – B-Zau
9 – Cologne, Germany – Helios 37
10 – Mainz, Germany – Schon Schon
11 – Hamburg, Germany – Molotow
16 – Oslo, Norway – John Dee
17 – Gothenburg, Sweden – Sticky Fingers
18 – Malmo, Sweden – Babel
23 – Linkoping, Sweden – The Crypt
24 – Stockholm, Sweden – Close Up Baten
25 – Tampere, Finland – Olympia
26 – Helsinki, Finland – Nosturi
November
5 – San Diego, CA – Brick By Brick
6 – Tucson, AZ – Club Congress
7 – Albuquerque, NM – Sister
9 – Austin, TX – Levitation x Relapse Showcase
10 – Lafayette, LA – Freetown Boom Boom Room
11 – New Orleans, LA – One Eyed Jacks
12 – Atlanta, GA – The 529
13 – Asheville, NC – Mothlight
14 – Richmond, VA – Camel
15 – Baltimore, MD – Metro Gallery
16 – Philadelphia, PA – First Unitarian Church
17 – Brooklyn, NY – Saint Vitus
20 – Chicago, IL – Reggies
21 – Indianapolis, IN – Black Circle
22 – St. Louis, MO – Fubar
23 – Lawrence, KS – Bottleneck
25 – Denver, CO – Marquis
27 – Los Angeles, CA – Teragram Ballroom