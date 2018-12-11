MONOLORD Announce North American Headline Tour For Spring 2019

Swedish trio Monolord have announced North American headlining tour dates throughout spring 2019. The 22-date tour commences April 19th in San Diego, CA and ends May 11th in Orange County, CA. Includes two festival performances at the inaugural Psycho Smokeout 420 & Desert Fest NYC.

Tour dates:

April

19 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

20 - Los Angeles, CA - Psycho Smokeout 420

21 - Phoenix, AZ - Club Red

22 - Albuquerque, NM - Sister Bar

24 - Dallas, TX - Club Dada

25 - Austin, TX - Barracuda

26 - Houston, TX - Secret Group

27 - Little Rock, AR - White Water

28 - New York, NY - Desert Fest NYC (w/ Windhand)

29 - Chicago, IL - Empty Bottle

30 - St. Louis, MO - Fubar or Blueberry Hill

May

1 - Omaha, NE - Slowdown

2 - Denver, CO - Hi-Dive

3 - Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Court

4 - Boise, ID - Neurolux

5 - Seattle, WA - Chop Suey

6 - Vancouver, BC - Astoria

7 - Portland, OR - Mississippi Studios

9 - Sacramento, CA - Blue Lamp

10 - Berkeley, CA - Cornerstone

11 - Orange County, CA - Marty’s

Formed in Gothenburg in 2013, Monolord quickly burst onto the scene releasing three full-lengths in a four-year span (Empress Rising, Vænir and Rust) on RidingEasy Records all while touring relentlessly around the globe.

Monolord is a rare breed: A band both encompassing and transcending genre; a vortex of heavy rock density that consumes all others. The band’s enveloping, syrupy sludge is a state of mind, with guitarist/vocalist Thomas Jäger, drummer Esben Willems and bassist Mika Häkki create a massive, dynamic sound with ultra-low frequencies serving as its fourth member.

Monolord’s yet-to-be-titled fourth studio album is expected to be released in late 2019. Stay tuned for more information.