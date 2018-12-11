MONOLORD Announce North American Headline Tour For Spring 2019
December 11, 2018, an hour ago
Swedish trio Monolord have announced North American headlining tour dates throughout spring 2019. The 22-date tour commences April 19th in San Diego, CA and ends May 11th in Orange County, CA. Includes two festival performances at the inaugural Psycho Smokeout 420 & Desert Fest NYC.
Tour dates:
April
19 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick
20 - Los Angeles, CA - Psycho Smokeout 420
21 - Phoenix, AZ - Club Red
22 - Albuquerque, NM - Sister Bar
24 - Dallas, TX - Club Dada
25 - Austin, TX - Barracuda
26 - Houston, TX - Secret Group
27 - Little Rock, AR - White Water
28 - New York, NY - Desert Fest NYC (w/ Windhand)
29 - Chicago, IL - Empty Bottle
30 - St. Louis, MO - Fubar or Blueberry Hill
May
1 - Omaha, NE - Slowdown
2 - Denver, CO - Hi-Dive
3 - Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Court
4 - Boise, ID - Neurolux
5 - Seattle, WA - Chop Suey
6 - Vancouver, BC - Astoria
7 - Portland, OR - Mississippi Studios
9 - Sacramento, CA - Blue Lamp
10 - Berkeley, CA - Cornerstone
11 - Orange County, CA - Marty’s
Formed in Gothenburg in 2013, Monolord quickly burst onto the scene releasing three full-lengths in a four-year span (Empress Rising, Vænir and Rust) on RidingEasy Records all while touring relentlessly around the globe.
Monolord is a rare breed: A band both encompassing and transcending genre; a vortex of heavy rock density that consumes all others. The band’s enveloping, syrupy sludge is a state of mind, with guitarist/vocalist Thomas Jäger, drummer Esben Willems and bassist Mika Häkki create a massive, dynamic sound with ultra-low frequencies serving as its fourth member.
Monolord’s yet-to-be-titled fourth studio album is expected to be released in late 2019. Stay tuned for more information.