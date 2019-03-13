MONOLORD Begin Recording New Album
March 13, 2019, an hour ago
Swedish hard rock trio Monolord have entered Let Them Swing Studio to begin recording their soon-to-be fourth studio album and Relapse debut. The yet-to-be-titled album is expected to be released fall 2019. Stay tuned for more updates.
Additionally, Monolord return to North America this spring. The headlining tour begins April 19th in San Diego, CA and ends May 11th in Orange County, CA, and includes festival appearances at the inaugural Desert Fest NYC & Psycho Smokeout.
Tour dates:
April
19 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick
20 - Los Angeles, CA - Psycho Smokeout 420
21 - Phoenix, AZ - Club Red
22 - Albuquerque, NM - Sister Bar
24 - Dallas, TX - Club Dada
25 - Austin, TX - Barracuda
26 - Houston, TX - Secret Group
27 - Little Rock, AR - White Water
28 - New York, NY - Desert Fest NYC (w/ Windhand)
29 - Chicago, IL - Empty Bottle
30 - St. Louis, MO - Fubar or Blueberry Hill
May
1 - Omaha, NE - Slowdown
2 - Denver, CO - Hi-Dive
3 - Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Court
4 - Boise, ID - Neurolux
5 - Seattle, WA - Chop Suey
6 - Vancouver, BC - Astoria
7 - Portland, OR - Mississippi Studios
9 - Sacramento, CA - Blue Lamp
10 - Berkeley, CA - Cornerstone
11 - Orange County, CA - Marty’s
May
30 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Stengade
31 – Hamburg, Germany – Molotow
June
1 – Nijmegen, Netherlands – Fortarock Festival
2 – Dusseldorf, Germany – Pitcher
3 – Dortmund, Germany – Junkyard Club
14 – Hannover, Germany – Café Glocksee
15 – Warsaw, Poland – Smoke Over Warsaw Festival
16 – Krakow, Poland – Zet Pe Te
17 – Prague, Czech Republic – Modra Vopice
18 – Salzburg, Austria – Rockhouse
19 – Munich, Germany – Backstage Club
21 – Leipzig, Germany – Hellraiser
22 – Siegen, Germany – Freak Valley Festival