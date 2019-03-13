MONOLORD Begin Recording New Album

Swedish hard rock trio Monolord have entered Let Them Swing Studio to begin recording their soon-to-be fourth studio album and Relapse debut. The yet-to-be-titled album is expected to be released fall 2019. Stay tuned for more updates.

Additionally, Monolord return to North America this spring. The headlining tour begins April 19th in San Diego, CA and ends May 11th in Orange County, CA, and includes festival appearances at the inaugural Desert Fest NYC & Psycho Smokeout.

Tour dates:

April

19 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

20 - Los Angeles, CA - Psycho Smokeout 420

21 - Phoenix, AZ - Club Red

22 - Albuquerque, NM - Sister Bar

24 - Dallas, TX - Club Dada

25 - Austin, TX - Barracuda

26 - Houston, TX - Secret Group

27 - Little Rock, AR - White Water

28 - New York, NY - Desert Fest NYC (w/ Windhand)

29 - Chicago, IL - Empty Bottle

30 - St. Louis, MO - Fubar or Blueberry Hill

May

1 - Omaha, NE - Slowdown

2 - Denver, CO - Hi-Dive

3 - Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Court

4 - Boise, ID - Neurolux

5 - Seattle, WA - Chop Suey

6 - Vancouver, BC - Astoria

7 - Portland, OR - Mississippi Studios

9 - Sacramento, CA - Blue Lamp

10 - Berkeley, CA - Cornerstone

11 - Orange County, CA - Marty’s

May

30 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Stengade

31 – Hamburg, Germany – Molotow

June

1 – Nijmegen, Netherlands – Fortarock Festival

2 – Dusseldorf, Germany – Pitcher

3 – Dortmund, Germany – Junkyard Club

14 – Hannover, Germany – Café Glocksee

15 – Warsaw, Poland – Smoke Over Warsaw Festival

16 – Krakow, Poland – Zet Pe Te

17 – Prague, Czech Republic – Modra Vopice

18 – Salzburg, Austria – Rockhouse

19 – Munich, Germany – Backstage Club

21 – Leipzig, Germany – Hellraiser

22 – Siegen, Germany – Freak Valley Festival