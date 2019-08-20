MONOLORD Share “The Last Leaf” Video

Sweden doom trio Monolord, who recently announced their anticipated Relapse Records’ debut, No Comfort (September 20th, Relapse Records), have shared a second track from the forthcoming album, debuting the video for “The Last Leaf”.

“We're thrilled to work with the brilliantly talented Björn Rallare on this video,” said the band, collectively. “He's aced the difficult challenge of capturing the post-apocalyptic and apathetic atmosphere of the song. Hope you like it as much as we do.”

No Comfort pre-orders are available now, with several limited-edition vinyl variants, including a Relapse.com exclusive in partnership with Orange Amps. The Orange Amps/Relapse offering is limited to 100 copies and features the actual material used to wrap Orange Amps, with the album itself being pressed on neon orange vinyl. The set also includes an exclusive two-sided Orange Amps inspired t-shirt and guitar pick set. To view this set as well as the CD/2xLP/CS and digital pre-orders that are available, head here.

The album was recorded at Let Them Swing Studio outside of their hometown of Gothenburg, Sweden. This release marks the first time the trio have allowed an outside voice to be part of the process, working with Kim Gravander on the recording. Drummer Esben Willems handled mixing. Painter Alexander Fjelnseth created the album cover.

No Comfort tracklisting:

"The Bastard Son"

"The Last Leaf"

"Larvae"

"Skywards"

"Alone Together Forever Divided"

"No Comfort"

"The Last Leaf" video:

"The Bastard Son":

Find the band's tour itinerary here.

(Photo - Ester Segarra)