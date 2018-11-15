MONOLORD Sign To Relapse Records; New Album Coming Late 2019

Relapse announces the signing of Swedish trio, Monolord. Formed in Gothenburg in 2013, Monolord quickly burst onto the scene releasing three full-lengths in a four-year span (Empress Rising, Vænir and Rust) on RidingEasy Records all while touring relentlessly around the globe.

Monolord is a rare breed: A band both encompassing and transcending genre; a vortex of heavy rock density that consumes all others. The band’s enveloping, syrupy sludge is a state of mind, with guitarist/vocalist Thomas Jäger, drummer Esben Willems and bassist Mika Häkki create a massive, dynamic sound with ultra-low frequencies serving as its fourth member. Monolord’s yet-to-be-titled fourth studio album is expected to be released in late 2019. Stay tuned for more information.

Monolord comment on the signing: "Stoked about this! Working with people who are driven by the passion for music above anything else has always been key for us. The fine music lovers at Relapse are just the kind of passionate people we want to spread the decibel gospel with and we feel confident that this is gonna be a very sweet ride together."

Monolord are currently on tour throughout Europe with Kadavar. A full list of remaining tour dates is available below.

November

15 - Lausanne, Switzerland - Le Romandie

16 - Zurich, Switzerland - Mascotte Zurich

17 - Eindhoven, Netherlands - Helldorado

18 - Groningen, Netherlands - VERA Groningen

20 - Bielefeld, Germany - Forum Bielefeld

21 - Kortrijk, Belgium - Concertzaal

22 - Karlsruhe, Germany - Substage

23 - Leipzig, Germany - Sonne Island

24 - Schweinfurt, Germany - Stattbahnhof Schweinfurt

25 - Neukirchen, Germany - Sagewerk

27 - Cham, Germany - L.A. Live Style Cafe

28 - Munich, Germany - Backstage Munchen

29 - Bochum, Germany - Zeche Bochum

30 - Saarbrucken, Germany - Garage

December

1 - Freiburg, Germany - Jazzhaus Freiburg

Monolord Is:

Esben Willems - Drums

Thomas Jäger - Guitar Vocals

Mika Häkki - Bass