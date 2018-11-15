MONOLORD Sign To Relapse Records; New Album Coming Late 2019
November 15, 2018, 10 minutes ago
Relapse announces the signing of Swedish trio, Monolord. Formed in Gothenburg in 2013, Monolord quickly burst onto the scene releasing three full-lengths in a four-year span (Empress Rising, Vænir and Rust) on RidingEasy Records all while touring relentlessly around the globe.
Monolord is a rare breed: A band both encompassing and transcending genre; a vortex of heavy rock density that consumes all others. The band’s enveloping, syrupy sludge is a state of mind, with guitarist/vocalist Thomas Jäger, drummer Esben Willems and bassist Mika Häkki create a massive, dynamic sound with ultra-low frequencies serving as its fourth member. Monolord’s yet-to-be-titled fourth studio album is expected to be released in late 2019. Stay tuned for more information.
Monolord comment on the signing: "Stoked about this! Working with people who are driven by the passion for music above anything else has always been key for us. The fine music lovers at Relapse are just the kind of passionate people we want to spread the decibel gospel with and we feel confident that this is gonna be a very sweet ride together."
Monolord are currently on tour throughout Europe with Kadavar. A full list of remaining tour dates is available below.
November
15 - Lausanne, Switzerland - Le Romandie
16 - Zurich, Switzerland - Mascotte Zurich
17 - Eindhoven, Netherlands - Helldorado
18 - Groningen, Netherlands - VERA Groningen
20 - Bielefeld, Germany - Forum Bielefeld
21 - Kortrijk, Belgium - Concertzaal
22 - Karlsruhe, Germany - Substage
23 - Leipzig, Germany - Sonne Island
24 - Schweinfurt, Germany - Stattbahnhof Schweinfurt
25 - Neukirchen, Germany - Sagewerk
27 - Cham, Germany - L.A. Live Style Cafe
28 - Munich, Germany - Backstage Munchen
29 - Bochum, Germany - Zeche Bochum
30 - Saarbrucken, Germany - Garage
December
1 - Freiburg, Germany - Jazzhaus Freiburg
Monolord Is:
Esben Willems - Drums
Thomas Jäger - Guitar Vocals
Mika Häkki - Bass