MONOLORD To Release No Comfort Album In September; "The Bastard Son" Song Streaming

Sweden's Monolord will release their Relapse Records’ debut, No Comfort, on September 20. The album news arrives as the Scandinavian trio share the new song, “The Bastard Son”, from the six-song release. Listen below.

“This one has been the most challenging yet,” said the band in a collective statement. “As always striving for evolvement, but within the Monolord realm and with that inviting another person into that process. We hope you like it.”

No Comfort pre-orders are available now, with several limited-edition vinyl variants, including a Relapse.com exclusive in partnership with Orange Amps. The Orange Amps/Relapse offering is limited to 100 copies and features the actual material used to wrap Orange Amps, with the album itself being pressed on neon orange vinyl. The set also includes an exclusive two-sided Orange Amps inspired t-shirt and guitar pick set. To view this set as well as the CD/2xLP/CS and digital pre-orders that are available, head here.

The album was recorded at Let Them Swing Studio outside of their hometown of Gothenburg, Sweden. This release marks the first time the trio have allowed an outside voice to be part of the process, working with Kim Gravander on the recording. Drummer Esben Willems handled mixing. Painter Alexander Fjelnseth created the album cover.

No Comfort tracklisting:

"The Bastard Son"

"The Last Leaf"

"Larvae"

"Skywards"

"Alone Together Forever Divided"

"No Comfort"

"The Bastard Son":

Find the band's tour itinerary here.

(Photo - Ester Segarra)