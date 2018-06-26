MONOTHEIST – “The Grey King” Video Released

Monotheist — Orlando’s progressive tech-death macabre just posted their brand new video for “The Grey King.” Featuring Christian Alvestam (ex-Scar Symmetry), “The Grey King” is the ireful opener off the latest Monotheist album, Scourge, out now on Prosthetic Records.

"We're excited to announce that we are hitting the road the finally! To celebrate, we are dropping our first-ever music video for the track 'The Grey King.' We are stoked to get out on the road for this east coast run and we can't wait to meet you guys. We also got some all-new merch coming out so come out and let's have an awesome time!" the band adds.

Scourge features eight tracks, clocking in at almost an hour of music and sees the band taking their progressive and technical style of metal into the next stage of their musical evolution. It was mixed and mastered by Aaron Smith (7 Horns 7 Eyes) of Envisage Audio and features guest contributions from metal luminaries such as Bobby Koelble (ex-Death, Death to All) and the aforementioned Alvestam.

Scourge tracklisting:

"The Grey King"

"The Great Chain At The Neck Of The Earth"

"Mark Of The Beast Pt. 1: The Image"

"Mark Of The Beast Pt. 2: Scion Of Darkness"

"Infinite Wisdom"

"Desolate It Mourns Before Me"

"Abominable Acts"

"Scourge"

"Scourge":

"Mark Of The Beast Pt. 2: Scion Of Darkness":

"The Grey King":

In addition to the new video, Monotheist have also confirmed new tour dates in the U.S. this summer. Taking off in August, Monotheist will hit the road headlining the Consumed and Forgotten Tour.

Lineup:

Shiv - Vocals

Prophet - Guitar

Cooper Bates - Drums/Vocals

Tyler McDaniel - Guitar/Vocals

Jose Figueroa – Bass

(Photo - Anthony Basso)