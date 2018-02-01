MONOTHEIST To Release Scourge Album In May; "The Grey King" Track Featuring Former SCAR SYMMETRY Vocalist Christian Alvestam Streaming

Prosthetic Records have signed progressive death metallers, Monotheist, featuring JJ “Shiv” Polachek (7 Horns 7 Eyes, Nekroi Theoi) on vocals and Prophet on guitars. Their new album, Scourge, will be available on all digital outlets, CD and limited edition blue w/ black and orange splatter LP on March 16th. Pre-orders are available here.

Shiv comments on the signing, "I'm honoured to share a label with such a great alumni, as well as such powerful current bands like Dawn Ray'd, Venom Prison, and Septicflesh. We can't wait for what the future holds, now that we're venturing into it with the great team at Prosthetic."

Prophet also adds, "Monotheist is excited and grateful to have the opportunity to work with Prosthetic Records to release our new album Scourge. Prosthetic has been home to some of the very best artists in metal and continues to pave the way for cutting edge and great music. We are honored to join the Prosthetic family in an effort to continue the tradition of banging out sick metal!"

The first track off the album, "The Grey King", featuring Christian Alvestam (ex-Scar Symmetry) can be heard below.

Scourge features eight tracks, clocking in at almost an hour of music and sees the band taking their progressive and technical style of metal into the next stage of their musical evolution. It was mixed and mastered by Aaron Smith (7 Horns 7 Eyes) of Envisage Audio and features guest contributions from metal luminaries such as Bobby Koelble (ex-Death, Death to All) and the aforementioned Alvestam.

Scourge tracklisting:

"The Grey King"

"The Great Chain At The Neck Of The Earth"

"Mark Of The Beast Pt. 1: The Image"

"Mark Of The Beast Pt. 2: Scion Of Darkness"

"Infinite Wisdom"

"Desolate It Mourns Before Me"

"Abominable Acts"

"Scourge"

"The Grey King":

Formed in 2004, this Orlando, Florida band has been carefully crafting their unique brand of progressive death metal for over a decade mixing the brutality of Suffocation, the melodic sensibilities of Extol, and the earnest riffing of Death (another Orlando-bred band), with the beautiful, somber meanderings of bands like Opeth, while being influenced by classical and jazz music. Scourge is sure to be a powerful testament to the musical legitimacy and thrilling nature of progressive and death metal.

Lineup:

Shiv - Vocals

Prophet - Guitar

Cooper Bates - Drums/Vocals

Tyler McDaniel - Guitar/Vocals

Jose Figueroa – Bass