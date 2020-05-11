MONSTER COCK MILLIONAIRES Frontman DEL CHEETAH - "With This Band, I Only Write Songs Drunk"

Monster Cock Millionaires is a new band fronted by Sex Slaves bassist / vocalist Del Cheetah. During a recent interview with Trendkill Radio, Cheetah spills the beans, and you've been warned, don't watch this with your kids... or mom! An excerpt has been transcribed by BraveWords:

Del Cheetah: "Sex Slaves is an awesome band. We always flew under the radar. There's a lot of radio stations who wouldn't play it because of the name of the band. There was a lot of publications who wouldn't run anything because of the name of the band. But the people who loved it, really fucking loved it! I like that side of rock and roll. I don't want to be the fucking band that your 13 year old kid is allowed to play for the family at Christmas dinner for his fucking recital. I want to be the band you're not allowed to listen to as a little kid. To do that now, you've got to push the envelope a little bit. On the other side of that, I like having fucking fun playing music. I like being fucking silly and stupid. With this band, I only write songs drunk. That way there's no fucking filter. These songs would never have fucking come out from a sober standpoint."

Check out Monster Cock Millionaires' debut video, "I Like Girls", before it's banned!

"I Like Girls" appears on Monster Cock Millionaire's debut three-song EP, Quarantine Dreams. The cover art and tracklisting are as follows:

"WDMF"

"I Like Girls"

"On The Floor"

For further details, including how to obtain your own copy of Quarantine Dreams, visit MonsterCockMillionaires.com, or take a peek on Facebook.