Monster Energy Aftershock 2017 – OZZY OSBOURNE, NINE INCH NAILS, FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH, More Confirmed For Event

The music lineup has been announced for Monster Energy Aftershock--California’s biggest rock festival--Saturday, October 21st and Sunday, October 22nd at Discovery Park, near downtown Sacramento, CA.



Nine Inch Nails, Ozzy Osbourne featuring Zakk Wylde, A Perfect Circle, Five Finger Death Punch, Run The Jewels, Stone Sour, Marilyn Manson, and Mastodon top a bill of more than 35 artists performing on three stages. Tickets for Monster Energy Aftershock go on sale Friday, June 9th at Noon PT (see below for details).



Maynard James Keenan says, "I’m delighted to be completing my musical trifecta by returning to the Aftershock festival with A Perfect Circle. Join us for a celebratory glass or three at the Caduceus Cellars & Merkin Vineyards Wine Garden all weekend long.”



Marilyn Manson says, “A perfect time in the world to share a stage with Ozzy. Here comes the storm.”





The daily music lineup for Monster Energy Aftershock is as follows:



Saturday, October 21st: Nine Inch Nails, A Perfect Circle, Run The Jewels, Stone Sour, Mastodon, Gojira, Highly Suspect, Eagles of Death Metal, Tech N9ne, August Burns Red, Anti-Flag, Nothing More, Deap Vally, Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes, Code Orange, Greta Van Fleet, While She Sleeps, Bleeker



Sunday, October 22nd: Ozzy Osbourne, Five Finger Death Punch, Marilyn Manson, Halestorm, In This Moment, Hollywood Undead, Of Mice & Men, Suicidal Tendencies, Steel Panther, Beartooth, Starset, Fozzy, Power Trip, New Years Day, DED, Black Map, Them Evils



Monster Energy Aftershock founder Danny Wimmer of Danny Wimmer Presents explains, “Over the past five years, Aftershock has continued to grow as one of the most diverse rock experiences in America. We continue to push the limits this year with Nine Inch Nails and Ozzy Osbourne, along with artists like A Perfect Circle, Run The Jewels, Rise Against, Highly Suspect, Gojira and more.” He adds, "After the success we had with Caduceus wine at last year’s Aftershock, we continued the partnership with Maynard earlier this year at all of our spring festivals. I couldn’t be more excited to bring Caduceus Wine Gardenback to Aftershock where it all began."

Single day and weekend tickets for Monster Energy Aftershock will be available at this location starting on Friday, June 9th at Noon PT. Tickets and VIP packages start at the following prices. Fans are encouraged to buy early and save, as ticket prices will increase in the coming weeks.

Monster Energy Aftershock is again offering a Park & Ride shuttle program, as parking at Discovery Park is extremely limited. Each Park & Ride ticket includes parking at Sleep Train Arena and a non-stop shuttle directly to the festival site. Festivalgoers are encouraged to carpool to Sleep Train Arena and save. A very limited number of premium parking spots in the Natomas Corporate Center lot directly across from Discovery Park are available for purchase.

Here are the preliminary lists of Monster Energy Aftershock partner experiences, as well as food and beverages:



Monster Energy Experience: Monster Energy will be keeping all fans fueled up and ready to rock by offering free sampling on their Monster Energy viewing deck. Enjoy Monster Energy drinks from one of the best seats in the house. Make sure to check back throughout the festival for a schedule of Monster Energy’s interactive artist experiences.

Thunder Valley Casino Resort VIP Lounge: VIP tickets include: VIP entrance lanes into venue; shaded VIP hang area with seating for dining and video screens featuring live feed from main stages; VIP-only viewing area of main stage; upgraded food and drink selections (for additional purchase); dedicated VIP restrooms; and commemorative Aftershock laminate.



Eats: Food vendors at Monster Energy Aftershock include Angry Bird Grill • Bacon Mania Truck • Barrett’s Burgers • Barrett’s Sliders • Big Joe’s BBQ • Bubba’s BBQ • Cousins Maine Lobster Truck • Dippin’ Dots Ice Cream • Dog Town Dog Truck • Drewski’s Hot Rod Sandwiches Truck • Florez Mexican Restaurant • La Mex Taqueria Truck • Mac Attack • Monster Fries • Mt. Olympus • Sausage King • Smokin Hot Pizza • Spicy Pie Pizza • Xochimilco Mexican Restaurant.



Caduceus Wine Garden: This wine garden will highlight Caduceus Cellars and Merkin Vineyards, owned by Arizona resident Maynard James Keenan, co-founder of international recording acts TOOL, A Perfect Circle, and PUSCIFER. Having already dove headfirst into this venture, Maynard found out from a distant relative that wine making is in his blood. His Great Grandfather, "Spirito" Marzo, had vineyards and made wine in Venaus, Italy, just North of Turino in Piemonte.

The Music Experience: The Music Experience features all the elements that are involved in making music in a professional band setting. The interactive exhibit features guitars, basses, amps, drums, keyboards, and electronic gear that are used by today’s most popular bands. After laying your hands on the hottest equipment available, you will walk away feeling like a rock star and you may even see one there, too! Come and meet your favorite band members from the festival at the Music Experience Tent. You can win free amps, free guitars and get tons of other free stuff, as well.

Coors Light: Coors Light, World’s Most Refreshing Beer, is proud to sponsor the Monster Energy Aftershock festival. Coors Light goes to great lengths to bring you the coldest, most refreshing beer. Please remember to drink responsibly.



Heavy Grass: Heavy Grass is the loudest weed brand in the world. Make sure to look for the giant weed leaf to find the Heavy Grass tent where you can check out new premium weed products and merchandise. In the meantime, if you’re living in California, call your local dispensary and ask for Heavy Grass!

Take Me Home: Take Me Home (TMH) has been saving the lives of homeless animals since 2001. TMH was founded as an animal rights advocacy foundation saving orphaned animals and striving to end animal overpopulation. TMH works in conjunction with shelters and rescues throughout California and beyond to help save animals on death row, on the streets, or in unsafe living conditions. Stop by their booth for custom gear and contribute to a great cause.

Fxck Cancer / Dyin 2 Live: The Dyin 2 Live Dreams Program is a wish-granting organization whose purpose is to try and enrich the lives of those fighting cancer by offering them an experience that will bring hope and inspiration to their lives. In doing this, we hope it can help give them a chance to forget, even if it’s only for a day what they are battling. Through our extensive network of friends, supporters, and affiliates, we are able to reach out to individuals and present them with one of a kind experiences and opportunities that arise. We feel a Dyin 2 Live Dream can offer a source of inspiration for those undergoing difficult medical treatments and be a positive force that offers a life-changing impact not only on them, but also the family to overcome their obstacles. If you are currently fighting cancer or know of someone in the fight who could benefit from a Dyin 2 Live Dream, please submit your story and tell us why and how a Dyin 2 Live day would help.

Juxtapoz Make Your Mark: This interactive graffiti art installation will showcase multiple live demonstrations and will allow Aftershock artists and fans the chance to add to the exhibit.



In 2016, Monster Energy Aftershock celebrated its fifth year with a sold-out crowd of 50,000 over two days in California’s capital city. With 35 bands on three stages, Monster Energy Aftershock’s genre-spanning lineup was packed with rock and metal legends, newcomers, and rising stars.



Monster Energy Aftershock’s economic impact to the Sacramento region exceeds $10 million. As part of its commitment to the Sacramento community, last year Monster Energy Aftershock made a $10,000 donation to Stanford Settlement in the Natomas area to support youth programs and other neighborhood services. In addition, festivalgoers contributed approximately $40,000 to charities including Take Me Home Animal Rescue and Fxck Cancer / Dyin 2 Live. Aftershock partnered with Sacramento Parks to create awareness about water safety via the 2016 “Life Looks Good On You” campaign as well.