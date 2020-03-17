MONSTER MAGNET Announce Rescheduled 2021 “Celebration Of Powertrip" US Tour Dates
March 17, 2020, an hour ago
Due to the due to the current outbreak and ban on public gatherings, Monster Magnet have postponed their Celebration Of Powertrip tour to 2021. Tickets for all postponed dates will be honoured for the newly scheduled shows. Find a complete list of dates below.
Frontman Dave Wyndorf on the unfortunate situation, “So sorry to postpone the tour but under the circumstances I’m sure everybody can relate. Sweaty, live rock music and pandemics aren’t a good mix. So, we’re gonna reschedule this thing and do it at a time when everyone can rub shoulders without freaking out! Thanks to everyone who bought tickets. Stay well and we’ll see you on the other side!”
Rescheduled dates for 2021:
January
21 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom
22 - Brooklyn, NY - Elsewhere
23 - Boston, MA - Sinclair
24 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts
26 - Pittsburgh, PA - Rex Theater
27 - Toronto, ON - The Opera House
29 - Flint, MI - The Machine Shop
30 - Chicago, IL - The Metro
31 - Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line
February
2 - Denver, CO - The Oriental Theater
3 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Bar
5 - Vancouver, BC - The Rickshaw
6 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon
7 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theater
9 - San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall
10 - Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda
11 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues
12 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues
15 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Bar & Grill
17 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade
18 - Charleston, SC - The Music Farm
19 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Sound Stage