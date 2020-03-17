MONSTER MAGNET Announce Rescheduled 2021 “Celebration Of Powertrip" US Tour Dates

Due to the due to the current outbreak and ban on public gatherings, Monster Magnet have postponed their Celebration Of Powertrip tour to 2021. Tickets for all postponed dates will be honoured for the newly scheduled shows. Find a complete list of dates below.

Frontman Dave Wyndorf on the unfortunate situation, “So sorry to postpone the tour but under the circumstances I’m sure everybody can relate. Sweaty, live rock music and pandemics aren’t a good mix. So, we’re gonna reschedule this thing and do it at a time when everyone can rub shoulders without freaking out! Thanks to everyone who bought tickets. Stay well and we’ll see you on the other side!”

Rescheduled dates for 2021:

January

21 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

22 - Brooklyn, NY - Elsewhere

23 - Boston, MA - Sinclair

24 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts

26 - Pittsburgh, PA - Rex Theater

27 - Toronto, ON - The Opera House

29 - Flint, MI - The Machine Shop

30 - Chicago, IL - The Metro

31 - Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line

February

2 - Denver, CO - The Oriental Theater

3 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Bar

5 - Vancouver, BC - The Rickshaw

6 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

7 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theater

9 - San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall

10 - Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda

11 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues

12 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues

15 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Bar & Grill

17 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

18 - Charleston, SC - The Music Farm

19 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Sound Stage