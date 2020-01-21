MONSTER MAGNET Announces “A Celebration Of Powertrip” North American Tour; NEBULA, SILVERTOMB To Support
January 21, 2020, an hour ago
Psych rock legends, Monster Magnet, will return to the road in North America this spring to celebrate their historic release, Powertrip. Their live set will feature select cuts from this seminal album as well as Monster Magnet favorites.
Support on the tour will come from Nebula and Silvertomb. The tour begins March 20 in Brooklyn, NY and runs through April 18 in Sayreville, NJ. A complete list of dates can be found below.
Powertrip was the band's commercial breakthrough, achieving mainstream success due largely to the hit single, "Space Lord". Other hit songs on the album include "Powertrip", "Temple Of Your Dreams", and "See You in Hell". The album itself reached #1 on the Heatseekers Charts, #21 in the German Charts, #65 in the UK Charts, and #97 on the Billboard 200. The album was certified gold by the RIAA on January 25, 1999.
Tour dates:
March
20 - Brooklyn, NY - Elsewhere
21 - Boston, MA - Sinclair
22 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts
24 - Pittsburgh, PA - Rex Theater
25 - Toronto, ON - The Opera House
27 - Flint, MI - The Machine Shop
28 - Chicago, IL - The Metro
29 - Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line
31 - Denver, CO - The Oriental Theater
April
1 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Bar
3 - Vancouver, BC - The Rickshaw
4 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon
5 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theater
7 - San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall
8 - Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda
9 - Las Vegas, NV - The House of Blues
10 - San Diego, CA - Observatory North Park
13 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Bar N’ Grill
15 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade
16 - Charleston, SC - The Music Farm
17 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Sound Stage
18 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom