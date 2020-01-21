MONSTER MAGNET Announces “A Celebration Of Powertrip” North American Tour; NEBULA, SILVERTOMB To Support

Psych rock legends, Monster Magnet, will return to the road in North America this spring to celebrate their historic release, Powertrip. Their live set will feature select cuts from this seminal album as well as Monster Magnet favorites.

Support on the tour will come from Nebula and Silvertomb. The tour begins March 20 in Brooklyn, NY and runs through April 18 in Sayreville, NJ. A complete list of dates can be found below.

Powertrip was the band's commercial breakthrough, achieving mainstream success due largely to the hit single, "Space Lord". Other hit songs on the album include "Powertrip", "Temple Of Your Dreams", and "See You in Hell". The album itself reached #1 on the Heatseekers Charts, #21 in the German Charts, #65 in the UK Charts, and #97 on the Billboard 200. The album was certified gold by the RIAA on January 25, 1999.

Tour dates:

March

20 - Brooklyn, NY - Elsewhere

21 - Boston, MA - Sinclair

22 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts

24 - Pittsburgh, PA - Rex Theater

25 - Toronto, ON - The Opera House

27 - Flint, MI - The Machine Shop

28 - Chicago, IL - The Metro

29 - Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line

31 - Denver, CO - The Oriental Theater

April

1 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Bar

3 - Vancouver, BC - The Rickshaw

4 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

5 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theater

7 - San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall

8 - Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda

9 - Las Vegas, NV - The House of Blues

10 - San Diego, CA - Observatory North Park

13 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Bar N’ Grill

15 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

16 - Charleston, SC - The Music Farm

17 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Sound Stage

18 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom