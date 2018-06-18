MONSTER MAGNET Announces North American Tour

March of 2018 saw the release of the latest Monster Magnet masterpiece Mindfucker on Napalm Records. Following three exclusive Northeastern US shows, the band headed across the pond for a European headline tour. Now they are ready to return to North America for a full headline tour this fall.

The band will hit the road in North America on September 28th in Toronto, ON. The tour will run through October 28th in Boston, MA. Support on the tour will come from Electric Citizen and Dark Sky Choir. A complete list of dates can be found below.

A message from MM frontman Dave Wyndorf: "Can't wait to hit North America with the Mindfucker tour! Warning: This is REAL ROCK music, made loud to be played loud! A Monster Magnet show is a face melting celebration of electric madness made all the better and fueled to peak intensity by the attendance of excitable human beings. Hope you're part of that equation! See you soon!"



Tour dates:

September

28 - Toronto, ON - Lee's Palace

29 - Pontiac, MI - The Emerald Theatre

30 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life Festival*

October

2 - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge

3 - Minneapolis, MN - Cabooze

5 - Denver, CO - The Bluebird Theater

6 - Salt Lake City, UT - Urban Lounge

8 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theater

9 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom

10 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

12 - San Francisco, CA - Thee Parkside

13 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock Festival*

15 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory

16 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

17 - Phoenix, AZ - Rebel Lounge

19 - San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger

20 - Dallas, TX - Canton Hall

21 - Houston, TX - White Oak (Upstairs)

23 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade

24 - Nashville, TN - Basement East

26 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

27 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theater

28 - Boston, MA - The Sinclair

* Festival Appearance

Lineup:

Dave Wyndorf (vocals, guitar)

Garrett Sweeny (guitar)

Phil Caivano (guitar)

Chris Kosnik (bass)

Bob Pantella (drums)

(Photo - Jeremy Saffer)