MONSTER MAGNET Announces North American Tour
June 18, 2018, 2 hours ago
March of 2018 saw the release of the latest Monster Magnet masterpiece Mindfucker on Napalm Records. Following three exclusive Northeastern US shows, the band headed across the pond for a European headline tour. Now they are ready to return to North America for a full headline tour this fall.
The band will hit the road in North America on September 28th in Toronto, ON. The tour will run through October 28th in Boston, MA. Support on the tour will come from Electric Citizen and Dark Sky Choir. A complete list of dates can be found below.
A message from MM frontman Dave Wyndorf: "Can't wait to hit North America with the Mindfucker tour! Warning: This is REAL ROCK music, made loud to be played loud! A Monster Magnet show is a face melting celebration of electric madness made all the better and fueled to peak intensity by the attendance of excitable human beings. Hope you're part of that equation! See you soon!"
Tour dates:
September
28 - Toronto, ON - Lee's Palace
29 - Pontiac, MI - The Emerald Theatre
30 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life Festival*
October
2 - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge
3 - Minneapolis, MN - Cabooze
5 - Denver, CO - The Bluebird Theater
6 - Salt Lake City, UT - Urban Lounge
8 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theater
9 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom
10 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon
12 - San Francisco, CA - Thee Parkside
13 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock Festival*
15 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory
16 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick
17 - Phoenix, AZ - Rebel Lounge
19 - San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger
20 - Dallas, TX - Canton Hall
21 - Houston, TX - White Oak (Upstairs)
23 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade
24 - Nashville, TN - Basement East
26 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage
27 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theater
28 - Boston, MA - The Sinclair
* Festival Appearance
Lineup:
Dave Wyndorf (vocals, guitar)
Garrett Sweeny (guitar)
Phil Caivano (guitar)
Chris Kosnik (bass)
Bob Pantella (drums)
(Photo - Jeremy Saffer)