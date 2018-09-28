MONSTER MAGNET Release "When The Hammer Comes Down" Lyric Video; North American Tour Kicks Off Tonight

March of 2018 saw the release of the latest Monster Magnet masterpiece Mindfucker on Napalm Records. Today, the band has released a brand new lyric video for the track "When The Hammer Comes Down". Watch it below:

Tonight, the band kicks off their North American tour supporting Mindfucker in Toronto, ON. The tour runs through October 28th in Boston, MA. Electric Citizen and Dark Sky Choir will open the tour. A complete list of dates can be found below.

Dave Wyndorf's excitement for this upcoming run is summed up perfectly with the following statement: "And the electrified circus leaves town! Time to ROCK, bitches!"

Tour dates:

September

28 - Toronto, ON - Lee's Palace

29 - Pontiac, MI - The Emerald Theatre

30 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life Festival*

October

2 - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge

3 - Minneapolis, MN - Cabooze

5 - Denver, CO - The Bluebird Theater

6 - Salt Lake City, UT - Urban Lounge

8 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theater

9 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom

10 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

12 - San Francisco, CA - Thee Parkside

13 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock Festival*

15 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory

16 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

17 - Phoenix, AZ - Rebel Lounge

19 - San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger

20 - Dallas, TX - Canton Hall

21 - Houston, TX - White Oak (Upstairs)

23 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade

24 - Nashville, TN - Basement East

26 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

27 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theater

28 - Boston, MA - The Sinclair

* Festival Appearance

Lineup:

Dave Wyndorf (vocals, guitar)

Garrett Sweeny (guitar)

Phil Caivano (guitar)

Chris Kosnik (bass)

Bob Pantella (drums)

(Photo - Jeremy Saffer)