MONSTER MAGNET Release "When The Hammer Comes Down" Lyric Video; North American Tour Kicks Off Tonight
September 28, 2018, an hour ago
March of 2018 saw the release of the latest Monster Magnet masterpiece Mindfucker on Napalm Records. Today, the band has released a brand new lyric video for the track "When The Hammer Comes Down". Watch it below:
Tonight, the band kicks off their North American tour supporting Mindfucker in Toronto, ON. The tour runs through October 28th in Boston, MA. Electric Citizen and Dark Sky Choir will open the tour. A complete list of dates can be found below.
Dave Wyndorf's excitement for this upcoming run is summed up perfectly with the following statement: "And the electrified circus leaves town! Time to ROCK, bitches!"
Tour dates:
September
28 - Toronto, ON - Lee's Palace
29 - Pontiac, MI - The Emerald Theatre
30 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life Festival*
October
2 - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge
3 - Minneapolis, MN - Cabooze
5 - Denver, CO - The Bluebird Theater
6 - Salt Lake City, UT - Urban Lounge
8 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theater
9 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom
10 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon
12 - San Francisco, CA - Thee Parkside
13 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock Festival*
15 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory
16 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick
17 - Phoenix, AZ - Rebel Lounge
19 - San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger
20 - Dallas, TX - Canton Hall
21 - Houston, TX - White Oak (Upstairs)
23 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade
24 - Nashville, TN - Basement East
26 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage
27 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theater
28 - Boston, MA - The Sinclair
* Festival Appearance
Lineup:
Dave Wyndorf (vocals, guitar)
Garrett Sweeny (guitar)
Phil Caivano (guitar)
Chris Kosnik (bass)
Bob Pantella (drums)
(Photo - Jeremy Saffer)