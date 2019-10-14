MONSTER MAGNET To Play Powertrip In Full On 2020 UK / European Tour
Monster Magnet will tour The UK and Europe in 2020. Tickets are on sale now for the dates listed below. "Don't miss Powertrip played in full and other classics," exclaims vocalist / guitarist Dave Wyndorf.
January
22 - Glasgow, Scotland -The Garage
23 - Leeds, England - O2 Academy
24 - London, England - The Forum
25 - Utrecht, Netherlands - Tivoli Vredenburg
27 - Oslo, Norway - John Dee
28 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Pusterviksbaren
29 - Malmo, Sweden - Kulturbolaget
31 - Leuven, Belgium - Het Depot
February
1 - Berlin, Germany - Metropol
3 - Cologne, Germany - Essigfabrik & Sensor Club
4 - Munich, Germany - Muffathalle
5 - Hamburg, Germany - Markthalle
7 - Bremen, Germany - Schlachthof
8 - Dresden, Germany - Reithalle
9 - Stuttgart, Germany - LKA Longhorn
10 - Dortmund, Germany - FZW
12 - Antwerp, Belgium - TRIX
13 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof
15 - Zagreb, Croatia - Mochvara
16 - Vienna, Austria - Simm City
17 - Zurich, Switzerland - Dynamo
18 - Trezzo Sull’Adda, Italy - Live Club
20 - Pamplona Navarra, Spain - Sala Zentral
21 - Santiago de Compostela, Spain - Sala Capitol
22 - Madrid, Spain - Sala Mon
23 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz
Powertrip was released in 1998 and featured the hit single "Space Lord", as well as "Powertrip" and "See You In Hell". It's since been certified Gold in The United States.