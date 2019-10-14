MONSTER MAGNET To Play Powertrip In Full On 2020 UK / European Tour

Monster Magnet will tour The UK and Europe in 2020. Tickets are on sale now for the dates listed below. "Don't miss Powertrip played in full and other classics," exclaims vocalist / guitarist Dave Wyndorf.

January

22 - Glasgow, Scotland -The Garage

23 - Leeds, England - O2 Academy

24 - London, England - The Forum

25 - Utrecht, Netherlands - Tivoli Vredenburg

27 - Oslo, Norway - John Dee

28 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Pusterviksbaren

29 - Malmo, Sweden - Kulturbolaget

31 - Leuven, Belgium - Het Depot

February

1 - Berlin, Germany - Metropol

3 - Cologne, Germany - Essigfabrik & Sensor Club

4 - Munich, Germany - Muffathalle

5 - Hamburg, Germany - Markthalle

7 - Bremen, Germany - Schlachthof

8 - Dresden, Germany - Reithalle

9 - Stuttgart, Germany - LKA Longhorn

10 - Dortmund, Germany - FZW

12 - Antwerp, Belgium - TRIX

13 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof

15 - Zagreb, Croatia - Mochvara

16 - Vienna, Austria - Simm City

17 - Zurich, Switzerland - Dynamo

18 - Trezzo Sull’Adda, Italy - Live Club

20 - Pamplona Navarra, Spain - Sala Zentral

21 - Santiago de Compostela, Spain - Sala Capitol

22 - Madrid, Spain - Sala Mon

23 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz

Powertrip was released in 1998 and featured the hit single "Space Lord", as well as "Powertrip" and "See You In Hell". It's since been certified Gold in The United States.