MONSTER TRUCK Strip Back For Planet Rock Live Session; Videos Streaming

Ahead of their UK headline tour this month, hard rockers Monster Truck performed a stripped-back live session at Planet Rock HQ. Footage of the band performing the tracks “Don't Tell Me How To Live” and “The Lion” can be seen below.

Monster Truck tour dates:

March

13 - Belfast, Northern Ireland - Limelight 2

14 - Dublin, Ireland - Academy 2

15 - Bristol, England - Marble Factory

17 - Birmingham, England - O2 Institute 2

18 - Manchester, England - Club Academy

19 - Glasgow, Scotland - King Tuts

21 - Nottingham, England - Rescue Rooms

22 - London, England - Electric Ballroom