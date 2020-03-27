MONSTER VOODOO MACHINE - Four Unreleased Suffersystem Album Remixes Streaming

Monster Voodoo Machine frontman / Def Con Sound System mastermind Adam Sewell has checked in with the following:

"Seeing as these have never been made widely available to the public (and were not reissued by Sony a few years ago), here are all four of the Monster Voodoo Machine Suffersystem album remixes (finally) in one place!"

"Bastard Is As Bastard Does" - Remixed by Biohazard with DJ Lethal (Limp Bizkit / House Of Pain).

"Copper Theft (Denial Mix)" - Remixed by Martin Atkins (Pigface / Killing Joke) and Ogre (Skinny Puppy).

"Inside These Walls (Reapin' Madd Havoc Mix)" - Remixed by DJ Muggs (Cypress Hill) and Soul Assassins.

"Defense Mechanism" - Remixed by Sasha / KMFDM

Check out all four clips here.

Monster Voodoo Machine released Suffersystem in 1994 via RCA / Sony.