MONSTER VOODOO MACHINE Frontman ADAM SEWELL Releases "Fool's Gold" From DEF CON SOUND SYSTEM Project; Video Available

Since 1996, Toronto-based Juno Award winning musician Adam Sewell has used Def Con Sound System as a catch-all band name for various miscellaneous musical projects; including soundtracks, one-off live performances, and even a short lived full-on touring band. Metal fans know him best as the frontman of Monster Voodoo Machine, which was active from 1991 - 1998.

He has released the new Def Con Sound System track "Fool's Gold" from the Silver Bullets album along with the following update:

"The brand new Def Con Sound System single AND video ‘Fool’s Gold’ is out today! I know that I’m not supposed to say this… but I’m really proud of this track. It's a song that I've always wanted to write but never had the confidence or abilities to create. I started writing it back in 2008, and in a lot ways it would become the song that after many, many years got me refocused, and back on track creatively. Additionally, having Justin Allen McWilliams and Simone Denny add their incredible talents was the magic that truly helped to bring the song to life after sitting on my hard drives for 10 years. 'Fool’s Gold' is available now on all major digital retail, and streaming services."

Adam Sewell: vocals, bass, guitar, keyboards, percussion

Justin Allen McWilliams: guitars, keyboards

Simone Denny: vocals

Sewell: "I started writing the Silver Bullets album back in 2008. Whenever I had a few spare minutes to myself, or could find some spare change in the back of the couch, I’d record whatever rough ideas I could piece together into songs.

By 2011, it was painfully obvious that Silver Bullets was shaping up to be something other than a regular album. My love of spy film soundtracks, dub punk, trip hop, noisy blues, and dark soul music had left me with a collection of songs that all sounded like they had been written and recorded by different artists. It was at that point that I decided that this would be best presented as a fake soundtrack compilation for a film called Silver Bullets. Sort of like what you might encounter with The Walking Dead, or True Detective soundtrack compilation albums… but, y’know… without there being an actual movie, or TV show called Silver Bullets. (LOL)

Every song on the album is different. There really aren’t two songs that sound the same, or singularly define the album. From one song to the next, you could never know what to expect. I suppose that’s a lot to ask of people, to listen to something that can be so varied, and (in this case) at times challenging. I can only hope that anyone who listens can find one or two songs in this collection that they like. That would be cool, and make this album feel like a success.

There are no 'radio songs' and no commercial singles. Just 11 tracks that make up this fake movie soundtrack compilation album; with me howling like a wounded animal, and my good friends adding their incredible musicianship, and voices to the mix.

Which brings us today: Friday, February 15th. And, we might as well just start at the beginning. The opening track to the album: 'Theme From Silver Bullets'. It’s raw, dark, ridiculous, unstructured, unbridled, and undisciplined. The more we piled on top of it, and let the song’s structure meander at will, the more hilarious I thought it was – and the less I wanted clean it up, or reign it in. Sonically, it’s maybe the most (*insert air quotes) 'punk rock' song on the album? Plus, the addition of so many fantastic guests appearing on the song really put it over the top.

I really do appreciate everyone who takes the time to check out this first track from the ‘Silver Bullets’ album. And, I hope that some of you dig it.

Please feel free to share the link, or tell your local barista about the track."

Theme From Silver Bullets by Def Con Sound System

Monster Voodoo Machine finally saw their 1995 Juno Award winning album, Suffersystem, re-released on June 30th, 2017 via RCA. The album, which highlighted the band's signature blend of heavy Black Sabbath-inspired guitar riffs, hardcore vocal intensity, and electronic sampling flourishes has been unavailable commercially for over 20 years.

Recorded in early 1994 at the legendary Chicago Trax Studios with producers Critter (Ministry, Guns N Roses, A Perfect Circle, Blink 182) and Howie Beno (Ministry, Depeche Mode, Tom Jones), Suffersystem features guest appearances from Faith No More keyboardist Roddy Bottum ("Fetal Position"), the late Wesley Willis ("Defense Mechanism"), Ruby's Leslie Rankine ("Fetal Position"), and cover artwork by legendary illustrator Pushead.

The album would go on to win the Canadian 1995 Juno Award for "Hard Rock Album Of The Year".

"History was, ummm... not particularly kind to that band," says Sewell, laughing. "We worked very hard, and accomplished a lot musically with that record. And then... it just disappeared, as though it never existed. It was like having an important part of your young life erased. I want to thank everyone at RCA, and Sony Music Canada who have helped to have the album re-released. It really means a lot to us. And we're very happy to finally have it made available world wide for the first time."

Between 1994, and 1995 the band spent close to 18 months on the road in North America touring in support of the Suffersystem album, including tours with Marilyn Manson, Carcass, Life Of Agony, Fear Factory, SNFU, Pigface, Fight, Skrew, and Soulstorm.

"We spent a lot of years on the road promoting our releases," adds guitarist Darren Quinn. "Everything was word of mouth, pre-Facebook, MySpace and all of the media services... so this is very exciting for us!"

Suffersystem tracklisting:

“Threat By Example”

“Copper Theft”

“Bastard Is As Bastard Does”

“Motionless”

“Inside These Walls (Salvaged & Recycled)”

“Fetal Position”

“Adding Insult To Injury”

“Slowburn”

“Removal”

“Temple”

“Defense Mechanism”

“Sunspots”

Monster Voodoo Machine, the heavy, genre defying experimental band formed in 1991 released several EPs: Burn (Epidemic Records, 1992), State Voodoo / State Control (RCA Records, 1994), Pirate Satellite (45 Revolutions Records, 1995), and two full-length albums Suffersystem (RCA Records, 1994), and Direct Reaction Now! (Mercury / Dr. Dream Records,1998).

The band's Suffersystem album won the 1995 Canadian Juno Award for "Hard Rock Album Of The Year" and they would become the first Canadian band invited on to the massive hard rock touring juggernaut Ozzfest (1998).

After splitting in late 1998, the band reformed for a potential new album in 2007. However, a third album was never recorded, and they have since performed only a handful of times, mostly for charity, benefit, and memorial concerts.

Monster Voodoo Machine (Suffersystem lineup):

Adam Sewell - vocals / keyboards

Jason Cuddy - guitar

Terry Landry - bass

Darren Quinn - guitar

Dean Dallas Bentley - drums

Stacey Hoskin - keyboards