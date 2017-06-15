MONSTER VOODOO MACHINE - Suffersystem To Receive Digital Re-Release

Juno Award winners Monster Voodoo Machine are about to have their 1994 album Suffersystem reissued.

Vocalist Adam "Doom" Sewell comments: "After being out of print for over 20 years(!) the Monster Voodoo Machine album Suffersystem is finally being released worldwide at all digital stores, and on all streaming services on June 30th.

Additionally: The State Voodoo / State Control EP is tentatively scheduled for a similar worldwide digital release on September 1st (however this may be bumped up to an earlier date).

I want to thank everyone at RCA Records, and Sony Music Canada for their help with this, and for suffering through month after month of my endless emails to make this happen."

Guitarist Darren Quinn adds: "We spent a lot of years on the road promoting these releases and everything was word of mouth, pre-facebook, myspace and all the media services today... so this is very exciting for us!"

Tracklisting:

"Threat By Example"

"Copper Theft"

"Bastard Is As Bastard Does"

"Motionless"

"Inside These Walls (Salvaged & Recycled)"

"Fetal Position"

"Adding Insult To Injury"

"Slowburn"

"Removal"

"Temple"

"Defense Mechanism"

"Sunspots"