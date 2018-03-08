MONSTRANCE Featuring Former CARCASS, MY DYING BRIDE, MALEDICTION Members Release Updated Demo Of "Cerebral Bore Machine"; Injustice For All EP Artwork Revealed

Monstrance, comprised of current and former members of Carcass, My Dying Bride, Malediction and Bak-Sagoth, has released an updated demo track of "Cerebral Bore Machine", featuring new vocalist Rik Simpson. The track comes off the band's forthcoming debut EP Injustice For All.

Led by Swansong-era Carcass guitarist Carlo Regadas, Monstrance recently signed with Transcending Records for the fall 2018 release of Injustice For All on CD and digital formats. Cosmic Key Creations will release the EP on limited-edition black and gold 12" vinyl.

Monstrance is:

Carlo Regadas - Lead and Rhythm Guitars

Steven Hargraves - Rhythm Guitar (Ballpein)

Rich Mumford - Bass Guitar (Godthrymm / ex-Malediction)

Rik Simpson - Vocals (Austerymn)

Dan Mullins - Drums (Blasphemer / ex-My Dying Bride / ex-Bal-Sagoth)