MONSTRANCE – New Band Featuring Former CARCASS, MY DYING BRIDE, MALEDICTION Members Sign To Transcending Records; Demo Streaming

Transcending Records has signed Monstrance, the new band led by Carlo Regadas former guitarist of the Swansong era Carcass. The line-up consists of several seasoned metal veterans alongside Carlo.

This line up will be recording the Injustice For All EP for Cosmic Key Creations on limited edition black and gold 12" vinyl and Transcending Records on CD and all digital platforms.

Monstrance's first live performance will be May 20th Eradication Festival in Cardiff, with Wombbath, Hecate Enthroned, Mercyless.

Video for demo “Cerebral Boring Machine”:

Current Line-up:

Carlo Regadas - Lead and Rhythm Guitars

Steven Hargraves - Rhythm Guitar (Ballpein)

Rich Mumford - Bass Guitar (Godthrymm / ex-Malediction)

Rik Simpson - Vocals (Austerymn)

Dan Mullins - Drums (Blasphemer / ex-My Dying Bride / ex-Bal-Sagoth)