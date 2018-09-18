MONSTROSITY Announce Vinyl, CD Reissues Of Rise To Power, Spiritual Apocalypse Albums

Metal Blade Records will reissue the classic Monstrosity albums Rise To Power and Spiritual Apocalypse on October 19th.

Both titles will be available for the first time ever on vinyl and on digipak CD. The digipaks will also include exclusive bonus tracks. Find preorders on Metal Blade.

Spiritual Apocalypse formats:

-- Ltd. digipak-CD with three bonus tracks

-- 180g black vinyl

-- Grey marbled vinyl (limited to 300 copies - EU exclusive)

-- Pale yellow vinyl (limited to 200 copies - EU exclusive)

-- Clear yellow/white splattered vinyl (limited to 100 copies - eBay exclusive)

-- Yellow grey marbled vinyl (limited to 100 copies - US exclusive)

Tracklisting:

“Spiritual Apocalypse”

“Firestorm”

“Apostles Of The Endless Night”

“Within Divisions Of Darkness”

“The Inhuman Race”

“Remnants Of Divination”

“Illumination”

“Sacred Oblivion”

“The Bloodline Horror”

“Triumph In Black”

“Firestorm” (Rehearsal)

“Within Divisions Of Darkness” (Rehearsal)

“Spiritual Apocalypse” (Rehearsal)

Tracks 11, 12, and 13 are bonus tracks and taken from the 2010 Metal In The Forest Rehearsals. Features original Monstrosity bassist Mark Van Erp.

Line-Up:

Lee Harrison; Drums

Mike Hrubovcak; Vocals

Matt Barnes; Guitars

Mark English; Guitars

Mark Van Erp; Bass

Produced and Engineered by Lee Harrison

Mastered by Alan Douches

Rise To Power formats:

-- Ltd. digipak-CD with three bonus tracks

-- 180g black vinyl

-- Pastel golden yellow vinyl (limited to 300 copies - EU exclusive)

-- Yellow ochre / black marbled vinyl (limited to 200 copies - EU exclusive)

-- Clear yellow/white splattered vinyl (limited to 100 copies - eBay exclusive)

-- Dark brown marbled vinyl (limited to 100 copies - US exclusive)

Tracklisting:

“The Exordium”

“Awaiting Armageddon”

“Wave Of Annihilation”

“The Fall Of Eden”

“Chemical Reaction”

“A Casket For The Soul”

“Rise To Power”

“Visions Of Violence”

“From Wrath To Ruin”

“Abysmal Gods”

“Shadow Of Obliteration”

“Wave Of Annihilation” (Demo)

“Visions Of Violence” (Demo)

“From Wrath To Ruin” (Demo)

Tracks 12, 13, and 14 are bonus tracks taken from the 2002 Pre-Production Demo. Features Sam Molina on vocals.

Line-Up:

Lee Harrison; Drums

Tony Norman; Guitars

Sam Molina; Vocals

Mike Poggione; Bass

Produced and Engineered by Lee Harrison

Mastered by Alan Douches