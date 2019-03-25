MONSTROSITY Announces European Tour; THE DEVIL To Support
March 25, 2019, an hour ago
After releasing their new album, The Passage Of Existence, last September, Florida death metal legends, Monstrosity, return to Europe for a full tour in May.
Says Monstrosity drummer Lee Harrison: "Another announcement for Monstrosity supporting the new album The Passage Of Existence. This time a tour of Europe with our favorite agency, Massive Music. Looking forward to getting back to Europe to unveil the new material as well as dusting off the classics and getting out to see the fans once more. Be ready this will be a good one!!"
Support comes from The Devil, and on the last eight shows from French death metallers Dehumanize.
Dates:
May
23 - Weinheim, Germany - Café Central
24 - Roeselare, Belgium - Verlichte Geest
25 - Paris, France - Glazart
26 - Nantes, France - Le Scene Michelet
28 - Porto, Portugal - Metal Point
29 - Lisboa, Portugal - RCA Club
30 - Madrid, Spain - Nazca
31- Barcelona, Spain - Bódevo
June
1 - Montpellier, France - Sectret Place
2 - Lyon, France - Eat And Rock
4 - Stuttgart, Germany - Keller Club
5 - Osnabrück, Germany - Bastard Club
6 - München, Germany - Backstage
7 - Wien, Austria - Szene
8 - Ljubljana, Slovenia - Orto Bart *
9 - Verona, Italy - Pika Future *
11 - Roma, Italy - Traffic *
12 - Paderno Dugano, Italy - Slaughterclub *
13 - Siebnen, Switzerland - District 28 *
14 - Essen, Germany - Turock *
15 - Rotterdam, Netherlands - Baroeg *
16 - Amstelveen, Netherlands - P60 *
+ Dehumanize *
Lineup:
Mike Hrubovcak - vocals
Lee Harrison - drums
Mike Poggione - bass
Mark English - guitars
Matt Barnes - guitars