MONSTROSITY Announces European Tour; THE DEVIL To Support

After releasing their new album, The Passage Of Existence, last September, Florida death metal legends, Monstrosity, return to Europe for a full tour in May.

Says Monstrosity drummer Lee Harrison: "Another announcement for Monstrosity supporting the new album The Passage Of Existence. This time a tour of Europe with our favorite agency, Massive Music. Looking forward to getting back to Europe to unveil the new material as well as dusting off the classics and getting out to see the fans once more. Be ready this will be a good one!!"

Support comes from The Devil, and on the last eight shows from French death metallers Dehumanize.

Dates:

May

23 - Weinheim, Germany - Café Central

24 - Roeselare, Belgium - Verlichte Geest

25 - Paris, France - Glazart

26 - Nantes, France - Le Scene Michelet

28 - Porto, Portugal - Metal Point

29 - Lisboa, Portugal - RCA Club

30 - Madrid, Spain - Nazca

31- Barcelona, Spain - Bódevo

June

1 - Montpellier, France - Sectret Place

2 - Lyon, France - Eat And Rock

4 - Stuttgart, Germany - Keller Club

5 - Osnabrück, Germany - Bastard Club

6 - München, Germany - Backstage

7 - Wien, Austria - Szene

8 - Ljubljana, Slovenia - Orto Bart *

9 - Verona, Italy - Pika Future *

11 - Roma, Italy - Traffic *

12 - Paderno Dugano, Italy - Slaughterclub *

13 - Siebnen, Switzerland - District 28 *

14 - Essen, Germany - Turock *

15 - Rotterdam, Netherlands - Baroeg *

16 - Amstelveen, Netherlands - P60 *

+ Dehumanize *

Lineup:

Mike Hrubovcak - vocals

Lee Harrison - drums

Mike Poggione - bass

Mark English - guitars

Matt Barnes - guitars