MONSTROSITY - The Passage Of Existence Album Streaming In Full

On September 7th, Metal Blade Records released The Passage Of Existence, the new studio album by Florida death metal legends Monstrosity. The full album is now available for streaming below.

Order the album here in the following formats:

- ltd. Digipak-CD w/2 bonus tracks

- 180g black vinyl

- orange/red marbled vinyl (limited to 500 copies - EU exclusive)

- transp. grey-brown marbled vinyl (limited to 300 copies - EU exclusive)

- dusk blue-marbled vinyl (limited to 200 copies - EU exclusive)

- terracotta-marbled vinyl (limited to 120 copies - ebay exclusive)

- deep violet blue-marbled vinyl (limited to 500 copies - US exclusive)

Lee Harrison recorded his drum tracks at Audiohammer Studios in Sanford, Florida with veteran metal producer Jason Suecof. A week was spent creating rock solid drum tracks. Guitar and bass tracks were handled at Ascension Sound in Tampa with the vocal tracks being recorded at Obituary's "Redneck Studios" in Gibsonton, Florida. The mix was handled by producer Mark Lewis (Megadeth, etc), and the resulting 2018 album, The Passage Of Existence, was born. 12 tracks of masterfully crafted death metal for the modern era from the standard bearers of extreme art. Monstrosity still stand taller than ever, still delivering their brand of state of the art sonic devastation.

The Passage Of Existence tracklisting:

"Cosmic Pandemia"

"Kingdom Of Fire"

"Radiated"

"Solar Vacuum"

"The Proselygeist"

"Maelstrom"

"Eyes Upon The Abyss"

"Dark Matter Invocation" (ltd. Digi-CD bonus)

"The Hive"

"Eternal Void" (ltd. Digi-CD bonus)

"Century"

"Slaves To The Evermore"

Album stream:

Monstrosity lineup:

Mike Hrubovcak - vocals

Lee Harrison - drums

Mike Poggione - bass

Mark English - guitars

Matt Barnes - guitars