MONTE PITTMAN Announces North American Tour With TONY MACALPINE, LONERO

Starting January 27th, Monte Pittman will head out on the road as direct support to Tony MacAlpine, with special guest Lonero.

Pittman comments: "I'm excited and honored to hit the road opening for Tony MacAlpine. We're playing some of the cities I recently played while opening for Sebastian Bach earlier in the fall, so I'm really looking forward to getting back there. This is going to be a great way to start the year."

Tour dates:

January

27 - San Diego, CA - Brick by Brick

28 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red

30 - El Paso, TX - Rockhouse Live

31 - Austin, TX - Dirty Dog Bar

February

1 - Corpus Christi, TX - Boozer's Rock Bar

10 - Columbia, SC - New Brookland Tavern

11 - Nashville, TN - The End

13 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

14 - Minneapolis, MN - Lee's Liquor Lounge

15 - Iowa City, IA - Gabe's

16 - Omaha, NE - Lookout Lounge

17 - Tulsa, OK - The Vanguard

18 - McKinney, TX - Guitar Sanctuary

20 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar

23 - Longwood, FL - Shovelhead Live

Monte Pittman will be touring in support of his two new solo albums: Better Or Worse and Between The Space.

Monte comments: "The album Between The Space is a heavy album that gets straight to the point as soon as it starts. The theme is about connection, alignment, and what divides those things. As always when I write, my goal is coming up with the material that fits in my live show. I did everything on these albums. I wrote it all, I played every instrument, I recorded it, and I mixed it. The only thing I didn’t do was the artwork (by Aaron Lea) and mastering (by Alan Douches). It was a challenge having so many tasks. It was a luxury being able to take the time and get everything just how I wanted it. It was a learning experience, and it was a lot of fun making it. The album Better Or Worse is an acoustic album but it feels like a heavy album. The theme is about being attached to something or being unattached. It could be an idea or a thought process. The softest part of the album has the heaviest lyrics. It builds instrumentally as the album progresses. I wanted the tone of each track to be a little different from each other. 'Better Or Worse' and 'Between The Space' both mirror each other and they are polar opposites. The idea is to have something there for the people who like my heavy music, something for the people who like my acoustic music, and something for the people who like the variety of both."

To preview and purchase both albums, head here. The latest live video for the track "Evidence" can be viewed below: