MONTE PITTMAN Announces Two New Albums; Two Singles Streaming; US Tour With SEBASTIAN BACH Confirmed

There are great guitarists, great vocalists and great songwriters, but Monte Pittman is one of the elite few who can truly lay claim to all three titles - and on August 31st, he once again raises the stakes with two new solo albums: Better Or Worse and Between The Space.

Monte comments: "The album Between The Space is a heavy album that gets straight to the point as soon as it starts. The theme is about connection, alignment, and what divides those things. As always when I write, my goal is coming up with the material that fits in my live show. I did everything on these albums. I wrote it all, I played every instrument, I recorded it, and I mixed it. The only thing I didn’t do was the artwork (by Aaron Lea) and mastering (by Alan Douches). It was a challenge having so many tasks. It was a luxury being able to take the time and get everything just how I wanted it. It was a learning experience, and it was a lot of fun making it.

"The album Better Or Worse is an acoustic album but it feels like a heavy album. The theme is about being attached to something or being unattached. It could be an idea or a thought process. The softest part of the album has the heaviest lyrics. It builds instrumentally as the album progresses. I wanted the tone of each track to be a little different from each other. Better Or Worse and Between The Space both mirror each other and they are polar opposites. The idea is to have something there for the people who like my heavy music, something for the people who like my acoustic music, and something for the people who like the variety of both."

The new singles "Depth Perception" (from Better Or Worse) and "Evidence" (from Between The Space) can be streamed below. Pre-order the albums here.

"'Evidence' is the opening track off Between The Space," Monte adds. "This is a great introduction to the album. It has a little bit of everything I've done up until now and taken it a few steps further. 'Depth Perception' is also the opening track off Better Or Worse. I wanted this album, and especially this song in particular, to be acoustic but feel like a heavy album."

Between The Space tracklisting:

"Evidence"

"Ominous / Hope"

"Changing Of The Guard"

"Between The Space"

"Once Upon A Time"

"Equal Temperament"

"Reverse Magnetism"

"Beguiling"

"Evidence":

Better Or Worse tracklisting:

"Depth Perception"

"Have Faith"

"Turning Retrograde"

"Better Or Worse"

"The Right Words"

"Whose Side Are You On?"

"Torchbearer"

"Witch Trials"

"Depth Perception":

In support of Between The Space and Better Or Worse, Monte will join Sebastian Bach on the road this fall across the US. See below for all dates!

Tour dates (with Sebastian Bach, One Bad Son)

September

26 - The Oriental Theater - Denver, CO

27 - The Mesa Theater - Grand Junction, CO

28 - The Commonwealth Room - South Salt Lake, UT

30 - BLK Live - Scottsdale, AZ

October

2 - Jake's Backroom - Lubbock, TX

3 - The Rock Box - San Antonio, TX

5 - IDL Ballroom - Tulsa, OK

6 - Canton Hall - Dallas, TX

7 - White Oak Music Hall - Houston, TX

9 - Riot Room - Kansas City, MO

10 - The Royal Grove - Lincoln, NE

12 - Mercy Lounge - Nashville, TN

13 - Trixie's Entertainment Complex - Louisville, KY

14 - Bogart's - Cincinnati, OH

16 - Jergel's Rhythm Grille - Warrendale, PA

18 - The Stone Pony - Ashbury Park, NJ

19 - Aura - Portland, ME

20 - Wally's - Hampton Beach, NH

21 - Gramercy Theatre - New York, NY

24 - Chameleon Club - Lancaster, PA

25 - The State Theatre - Falls Church - Falls Church, VA

26 - Boathouse Live - Newport News, VA

27 - Tarheel - Jacksonville, NC

28 - The Senate at Tin Roof - Columbia, SC

30 - 37 Main - Buford, GA

31 - The Foundation Performing Arts & Conference Center - Spindale, NC

November

2 - The Plaza Live - Orlando, FL

3 - State Theatre - St. Petersburg - St. Petersburg, FL