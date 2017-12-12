MONTE PITTMAN Debuts “Be Very Afraid” Music Video
Having released his latest full-length, Inverted Grasp Of Balance, last year via Metal Blade Records, Monte Pittman is now launching a new video for the album track, "Be Very Afrain”, by Travis Colbert.
Pittman comments: "'Be Very Afraid' was filmed in Colorado & New Mexico by Travis Colbert from Bravo Tip Or Pay. I've been using their app to sell tickets and merch at shows. It's a way to send money to anyone at any time without exchanging information. They recently brought me with them to demonstrate their app on Shark Tank and got a deal with Mark Cuban & Lori Greiner."
Catch Monte Pittman live across the US this winter:
December
21 - Los Angeles, CA - Whisky A GoGo
January
12 - Shreveport, LA - Strange Brew
13 - Dallas, TX - Three Links
19 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick
26 - Anaheim, CA - Randy Rhoads Remembered (NAMM) @ Yost Theater