MONTE PITTMAN Debuts “Be Very Afraid” Music Video

Having released his latest full-length, Inverted Grasp Of Balance, last year via Metal Blade Records, Monte Pittman is now launching a new video for the album track, "Be Very Afrain”, by Travis Colbert.

Pittman comments: "'Be Very Afraid' was filmed in Colorado & New Mexico by Travis Colbert from Bravo Tip Or Pay. I've been using their app to sell tickets and merch at shows. It's a way to send money to anyone at any time without exchanging information. They recently brought me with them to demonstrate their app on Shark Tank and got a deal with Mark Cuban & Lori Greiner."

Catch Monte Pittman live across the US this winter:

December

21 - Los Angeles, CA - Whisky A GoGo

January

12 - Shreveport, LA - Strange Brew

13 - Dallas, TX - Three Links

19 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

26 - Anaheim, CA - Randy Rhoads Remembered (NAMM) @ Yost Theater