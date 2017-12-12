MONTE PITTMAN Debuts “Be Very Afraid” Music Video

December 12, 2017, an hour ago

news heavy metal riff notes monte pittman

MONTE PITTMAN Debuts “Be Very Afraid” Music Video

Having released his latest full-length, Inverted Grasp Of Balance, last year via Metal Blade Records, Monte Pittman is now launching a new video for the album track, "Be Very Afrain”, by Travis Colbert.

Pittman comments: "'Be Very Afraid' was filmed in Colorado & New Mexico by Travis Colbert from Bravo Tip Or Pay. I've been using their app to sell tickets and merch at shows. It's a way to send money to anyone at any time without exchanging information. They recently brought me with them to demonstrate their app on Shark Tank and got a deal with Mark Cuban & Lori Greiner."

Catch Monte Pittman live across the US this winter:

December
21 - Los Angeles, CA - Whisky A GoGo

January
12 - Shreveport, LA - Strange Brew
13 - Dallas, TX - Three Links
19 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick
26 - Anaheim, CA - Randy Rhoads Remembered (NAMM) @ Yost Theater

Featured Audio

ROBB FINLAYSON - "Winter's Apprentice" (Independent)

ROBB FINLAYSON - "Winter's Apprentice" (Independent)

Featured Video

TRAGUL Premiers "The Tree Of Life"

TRAGUL Premiers "The Tree Of Life"

Latest Reviews