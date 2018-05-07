MONTE PITTMAN Releases Video Playlist For Each Track On Inverted Grasp Of Balance Album; Live Dates Announced For Los Angeles, New York

There are great guitarists, great vocalists and great songwriters, but Monte Pittman is one of the elite few who can truly lay claim to all three titles. With his fourth full-length, Inverted Grasp Of Balance (2016), he once again raised the stakes, delivering a riveting collection of full force metal that showcases his continuing evolution. Now, fans can watch a video playlist for each track on the album here.

Monte Pittman comments: "We are finally releasing the remainder of videos filmed for Inverted Grasp Of Balance. It started out as an idea Travis Colbert had about filming me as a project when he was with me playing my solo shows. Travis has been documenting content for the app, Bravo Tip Or Pay, that I use to sell tickets and merchandise at my shows. Don Jamieson had an idea for 'Skeleton Key', I had to climb up on a mountain of rocks luckily not getting eaten by a bunch of rattlesnakes for 'Arisen In Broad Daylight', and we filmed 'Panic Attack' in the certified haunted Logan Mansion. Along with the videos that have already been released (featuring Leanna Decker, Billy Sheehan, & Richard Christy), you can now watch the entire album. This completes the cycle for Inverted Grasp Of Balance."

To finish off the Inverted Grasp Of Balance album cycle, Monte Pittman will also play shows in Los Angeles and New York next month, performing The Power Of Three (2014) and Inverted Grasp Of Balance in their entirety. See below for more details.

Monte Pittman live:

June

2 - Los Angeles, CA - Unfriendly Studios (1992 E 20th St Unit 13, Vernon, CA 90058) *get tickets through the Bravo Tip Or Pay app [search Monte Pittman LA - $25 (or $35 cash at the door)]

9 - New York, NY - VNYL (100 3rd Ave, New York, NY 10003) *get tickets through the Bravo Tip Or Pay app [search Monte Pittman NY - $15 including 1 drink ticket (or $20 cash at the door)]

Stay tuned for more Monte Pittman news coming soon. To purchase Inverted Grasp Of Balance, head here.