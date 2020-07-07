Montreal's CYDEMIND Post Violin / Piano Cover Of KAMELOT's "End Of Innocence" (Video)

Kamelot keyboardist Oliver Palotai has checked in with new content for the fans:

"Sometimes friends, fans, musicians come up with beautiful Kamelot covers. Here's a special one."

"End Of Innocence" is taken from Kamelot's 2015 album, Haven.

Mixing progressive rock, jazz, classical, and progressive metal, Montreal-based CYDEMIND is a special and unique band, one we’ll be hearing a lot more from in the future. Influenced by such bands as Dream Theater. Symphony X. Haken, Neal Morse Band, and jazzmen like Avishai Cohen and Tigran Hamasyan, violinist Olivier Allard describes their sound as “violin meets instrumental prog metal!”.

Prolific artists, Cydemind released its first EP Through Mists and Ages back in 2014 and soon after its single ‘What Remains’. After a few years of writing and refining their sound, the quintet (violin, bass, piano, guitar, drums) came back with their first full-length album. Entitled Erosion, its six tracks are centered around the theme of nature and its persistence through time. Epic is the word here, with one track clocking in at an impressive 27 minutes. ‘Erosion’ was released independently on Bandcamp, iTunes, Amazon, Spotify and all major online retailers.

Cydemind then branched off a bit from the usual metal band musical path to produce the music for the indie video game Navyblue And The Spectrum Killers. The game released in September 2018 and is available on Steam. In addition to writing the whole soundtrack for the game, Cydemind also released two singles ‘Navyblue’ and ‘Lights of Iberia’ as bonus content for the game.

To further expand their musical soundscape and reach new audiences, the versatile band released its first music video ‘Winter’ in March 2019. The single is an arrangement of Vivaldi’s ‘Winter Violin Concerto’ from the Four Seasons. Shot in various locations in Quebec, Canada, the video highlights both the majestic Canadian winter and the highly energetic performance of the band.

In addition to its recording experiences, the band has performed many times in the Montreal area since 2011 in venues like : the Foufounes Électriques, the Katacombes, the Plaza Theater and more. They recently created the first edition of Proggy Nights in Canada, a small tour that reunited 3 Canadian prog bands in Québec City, Montreal and Toronto.

Aside from their performance expertise, Olivier (violin) and Camille (piano) have also been teaching their instrument for many years. Olivier is a doctorate student in violin performance at University of Montreal, while Camille graduated from the classical piano program at CEGEP St-Laurent in Montreal.

