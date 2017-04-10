Montréal's KARKAOS To Release New Album In May 2017; LINDSAY SCHOOLCRAFT And MORGAN LANDER Featured Guests

Spring always brings excitement and new beginnings: Montreal's Karkaos will be reborn again through its new album, Children Of The Void. The band has checked in with the following update:

"We will be releasing this metal beast on May 26th in Montreal at Foufounes Électriques with Vehemall, No One Dead and the almighty Pronostic for a night of some of the best melodic metal in Quebec right now. We have been working hard for a long time to be able to give you an album that combines beautiful melodies to our own symphonic signature, groovy and brutal riffs to intensity as well as catchy choruses.

The album was recorded, mastered and mixed at the respected The Gridd studios, in collaboration with Silver Wings Studios. The artwork was made by the immensely talented Marcela Bolívar while the layout is done by our friend Fred Riverin from I Legion. We are proud to have been able to collaborate with guest artists Lindsay Schoolcraft from Cradle of Filth and Morgan Lander from Kittie."

Children of the Void official tracklisting:

"Babel"

"Skymaster"

"Kolossòs"

"Let The Curtain Fall"

"Pale"

"Children Of The Void"

"Rêverie"

"Tyrants"

"Where Mushrooms Grow"

"Lightbearer"

"The Beast"

"Bound By Stars"

Children of the Void is set for a Spring 2017 release, stay tuned for more details.

Karkaos is:

Viky Boyer - lead vocals

Samael Pelletier - guitar

Eddy Levitsky - bass

Sebastien Belanger-Lapierre - keyboards

Vincent Harnois - guitar/vocals

Justine Ethier - drums

For more information and updates go to this location.