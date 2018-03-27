Montreal’s AUGURY – Illusive Golden Age Streaming In Full

Montreal-based progressive death metal legends, Augury, has been hard at work the last few years writing and recording the follow-up to their sophomore album, Fragmentary Evidence. Their third full-length, Illusive Golden Age, is set for release on March 30th through The Artisan Era. Preorder the album here, and listen to a full album stream below.

The stunning cover art was designed by renowned artist Filip Ivanović, who created last year's Origin album art. Augury enlisted Cryptopsy guitarist Chris Donaldson at The Grid Studios in Montreal with the album's mixing and mastering to ensure a high-quality sounding final product. Illusive Golden Age is certain to be one of 2018's most memorable death metal records, and a strong return to form from one of the modern eras most influential progressive death metal acts. The albums first single will see release next Monday, February 5th. You can listen to an early album teaser below.

Augury had the following to say about Illusive Golden Age “We're proud to present you Illusive Golden Age, our new album, which makes the connection musically and lyrically with Concealed and Fragmentary Evidence. It took us quite a long time to concretize so we're eager to see people's reaction to our new music. Illusive Golden Age is a poetic tale about the recurrence of downfall and a glance at some factors that bring down societies, influenced by lost civilizations and their enigmas.”

Stay tuned for more Augury news, pre-orders, and early singles in the coming weeks.

Illusive Golden Age tracklisting:

"Illusive Golden Age"

"The Living Vault"

"Carrion Tide"

"Mater Dolorosa"

"Maritime"

"Message Sonore"

"Parallel Biospheres"

"Anchorite"

"Mater Dolorosa":

Teaser:

Augury is:

Patrick Loisel - Vocals, Guitars

Mathieu Marcotte (Humanoid) - Guitars

Dominic "Forest" Lapointe (First Fragment, Teramobil, ex-Beyond Creation) - Bass

Antoine Baril (Contemplator) - Drums

(Photo - Mélany Champagne)