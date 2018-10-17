Montreal’s FRACTAL CYPHER – “From The Above And To The Stars” Video Streaming

Montreal prog quartet Fractal Cypher are premiering their first single and music video "From The Above And To The Stars”. The track is off the band's upcoming mini-album Prelude To An Impending Outcome due out this coming November.

"This is the heaviest song on the record, it's got lots of heavy guitar riffs, it has a djenty vibe that is quite obvious all the way through. This track was influenced a bit from what we did on our past 'The Human Paradox' in terms of the balance between heavy riffs and melodies. On the lyrical aspect, the main topic of the track is about sci-fi stuff, talking about the possibilities of the existence of another civilization in the universe. We made the music relate to the lyrics in terms of chords choices and sonority." - Fractal Cypher

Each track has a different prominent genre influence from power ballad, blues, djent and jazz with the band’s heavy and melodic base as an anchor. The album artwork was done by Silent Q Design out of Montreal and foreshadows the moody and existential prog metal that lies within. Although this album is more intimate with different textures and influences, the reception to its predecessor should be a prime indication of the talents of Fractal Cypher; this next release is sure to be a masterwork.

Tracklisting:

“Coming Back To Life”

“The Grandeur Of It All”

“From The Above And To The Stars”

“Red Lady”

"From The Above And To The Stars" video: