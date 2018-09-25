Montreal’s FRACTAL CYPHER Unveil Details Of Prelude To An Impending Outcome Mini-Album

Montreal prog quartet Fractal Cypher are getting ready to release their mini-album Prelude To An Impending Outcome on November 8th and have just unveiled the artwork and the track listing. This four song mini-album promises to be a roller coaster of genres across completely different sounding songs with intimate lyrics influenced by personal experiences.

“Prelude To An Impending Outcome is a mini album of four songs that are completely different from one to another to create a maximum roller coaster effect and make it nonlinear and interesting to listen to. The clash of style is more important and more obvious than our previous album, but the songs have gained in maturity in term of songwriting and sound. The vibe of this album is really more intimate, due to the lyrics and the overall ambiance/universe of the songs. The melodic side of the band is still really present, offering catchy vocal lines and outstanding solos all over the songs.” - Fractal Cypher

Each track has a different prominent genre influence from power ballad, blues, djent and jazz with the band’s heavy and melodic base as an anchor. The album artwork was done by Silent Q Design out of Montreal and foreshadows the moody and existential prog metal that lies within. Although this album is more intimate with different textures and influences, the reception to its predecessor should be a prime indication of the talents of Fractal Cypher; this next release is sure to be a masterwork.

Tracklisting:

“Coming Back To Life”

“The Grandeur Of It All”

“From The Above And To The Stars”

“Red Lady”