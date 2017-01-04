Montreal’s SAMSKARAS Announce Asunder EP; “Solar” Single Streaming

Samskaras was founded by Montreal-based musician Eric Burnet (Derelict, Unburnt) who is joined by drummer Alexandre Dupras, known for his work with Teramobil and Unhuman. Their music is built on the melodically dense and technically aggressive style made popular by fellow Québécois artists such as Gorguts, Neuraxis, Quo Vadis, and Cryptopsy. Inspiration is drawn from other far-flung corners of the extreme music spectrum as well, with bands such as Wood Of Ypres, The Faceless, Nile, and Enslaved casting shadows on the compositions.

Samskaras was launched in 2014 with the release of the singles "Red Hill" and "Consecrate". Now in 2017, the band has returned with Asunder, a four-song EP produced at The Grid with Christian Donaldson (Cryptopsy). “We challenged ourselves a lot on these songs,” explains Burnet. “We took chances and tried some things we had never done before.”



“Solar” is the first single from Asunder, the new EP from the Montreal duo Samskaras, due out on January 20th, 2017.