MONUMENT Release "The Chalice" Music Video

British heavy metal band Monument have released a video for "The Chalice”; the third single from their third studio album Hellhound, out on May 25th via ROAR Rock Of Angels Records.

The video includes a cast of some of the biggest names in the British pro wrestling scene such as WWE UK Superstar Trent Seven, Chardonnay Darcy, Defiant Wrestling champion Millie McKenzie, BLW Women's champion Jamie Hayter and Charli Evans. Also included in the video is Monument's very own championship title belt crafted by the band's front-man Peter Ellis who also creates title belts for WWE, WWE NXT and Channel 5's Lip Sync Battle UK, among others, with his title belt business Leather Rebels.

The album, consisting of nine plus three bonus tracks of pure British heavy metal, will be available in jewel case CD (9 tracks standard version), limited digipack CD (with 3 bonus tracks), black Vinyl (9 tracks standard version) and a limited 500 copy boxset version.

Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

Red/Yellow/Orange Marbled Double Vinyl (Boxset Exclusive Vinyl):

Side A

“William Kidd”

“The Chalice”

“Death Avenue”

Side B

“Nightrider”

“Hellhound”

“Wheels Of Steel”

Side C

“The End”

“Attila”

“Straight Through The Heart”

Side D (Bonus Tracks)

“Creatures Of The Night”

“Long Live Rock ‘N’ Roll” (Rainbow cover)

“Déjà vu” (Iron Maiden cover)

Black Vinyl:

Side A

“William Kidd”

“The Chalice”

“Death Avenue”

“Nightrider”

“Hellhound”

Side B

“Wheels Of Steel”

“The End”

“Attila”

“Straight Through The Heart”

"Attila" lyric video: