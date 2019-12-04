MONUMENTS Drummer MIKE MALYAN Returns As Full-Time Member

Monuments have announced that drummer Mike Malyan is back in the band as a full-time member.

“Fans, We're beyond excited to welcome Mike Malyan back to Monuments as our full time drummer. After 5 years of injuries, leading to surgery and physical therapy he was thankfully able to fully recover and get his ass behind the kit again... exactly where he belongs!

"We'd like to thank Daniel Lang (Lango) for the years he put into this band. We played some of our biggest shows together during this time period and created some beautiful memories. Check out his other band The Scratch if you like your music Irish. You'll do nuthin.

"We're now deep into writing Monuments IV and have tour dates lined up in Europe and the United States. More tours and shows for 2020 are to be announced.

"Again, put your hands together for the one and only, words McGee himself, Michael Malyan!"

Monuments recently announced a full European tour with their friends in Heart Of A Coward. It’ll be their first European tour with their new vocalist, Andy Cizek, who passed the acid test on the band’s South African run in August. In April they will head to North America for a full tour.

Find the band's tour itinerary here.

(Top photo - Karolina Malyan / Crll Photography, Band photo - Junya Yashiki)