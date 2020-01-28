MONUMENTS Release New Video For “Animus”

Before Monuments embark on their extensive spring tour, the band announce the release of their track and video for "Animus". It is the first song and video featuring Andy Cizek on vocals and a reintroduction of drummer Mike Malyan as full-time members.

"Hey Y'all', We're excited to show you our new track 'Animus'. Lyrically, this song explores overcoming anxiety. Embracing your burdens and letting them flourish into a positive driving force. Thus, these demons became my 'Animus'. Thanks for listening," states Andy Cizek about the track.

After playing two shows in India, the band will be touring Europe with their friends in Heart Of A Coward. In April, they will head back to North America with Skyharbor and Vespera.

Find the band's tour itinerary here.

(Band photo - Junya Yashiki)