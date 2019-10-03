Moody's Medicinals - FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH Singer IVAN MOODY Announces Additional CBD Health And Wellness Products

Moody’s Medicinals, Inc. a health and wellness innovator specializing in both Cannabidiol (CBD) and non-CBD health and wellness products launched its trailblazing line of high-quality products in June 2019.

Today, October 3rd, Moody’s Medicinals is introducing a new range of sugar-free AM and PM shots. The Moody’s Medicinals shots are both certified pure CBD; the AM Shot offers a refreshing Raspberry Lemonade and the PM Shot comes in a calming Lemon Iced Tea flavor. The new products join the previously announced Moody’s Medicinals line which includes a lemon-infused CBD water and a Peppermint throat potion spray in both CBD and non-CBD formulas.

Ivan will kick off an official Moody’s Medicinals launch event on Saturday, November 2nd at 1:00 pm at The Grove - Las Vegas, NV (4647 Swenson Street). That same weekend, Five Finger Death Punch will kick off their Fall 2019 U.S. Arena Headlining Tour with two exclusive launch shows in their hometown of Las Vegas on Friday, November 1st and Saturday, November 2nd at The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.

Ivan Moody realized that Moody’s Medicinals could provide better ingredients, quality, and potency across its products. “It became important for us to continue listening and innovate on all of the ways people have made Moody’s Medicinals a part of their lives,” explains Ivan L. Moody, creator of Moody’s Medicinals. “The AM and PM shots will not only complement the additional products I used to tame my anxiety, but they help me start and finish the day calm and focused. I am not able to eat on a normal schedule when I’m out on tour, so these products help manage my appetite.”

Five Finger Death Punch’s world-renowned lead vocalist, Ivan L. Moody, created Moody’s Medicinals because taking CBD helped him personally manage his anxiety symptoms, PTSD and OCD. However, he noticed a gap in the marketplace concerning the extreme amounts of additives that competing brands used. Ivan set out to deliver a variety of CBD and non-CBD health and wellness products that that do not contain sugars, alcohols and unnecessary additives.

All of the Moody’s Medicinals product lines are available for purchase at retail locations and worldwide online at MoodysMedicinals.com. The new products are available for pre-order.

Moody’s Medicinals continues to comply in full with all federal, state and local laws, rules and regulations as Moody’s Medicinals develops its CBD / hemp extract product lines.

