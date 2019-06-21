Moody's Medicinals - FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH Singer IVAN MOODY Launches Line Of CBD / Non-CBD Health And Wellness Products

Ivan Moody, lead singer of the multi-platinum rock group Five Finger Death Punch, has announced a brand-new line of CBD and Non-CBD products titled Moody's Medicinals. Moody's Medicinals premieres its initial trailblazing line of innovative, high-quality products specializing in both Cannabidiol (“CBD”) and non-CBD wellness, worldwide on Tuesday, June 25 at MoodysMedicinals.com and at retail locations.

On Friday, June 28, Moody's Medicinals will have a special, kick-off event at Trip Ink Tattoo Company/I Heart Vape (5115 Dean Martin Drive, Las Vegas, NV; 6 - 8 PM). Fans that purchase any Moody's Medicinals item will receive a signed photo and a meet and greet with Ivan at the event.

As a performer and lead vocalist for a world-renowned rock group, founder Ivan Moody's personal experience with the holistic benefits of CBD fuelled his inspiration to create a unique health and wellness product line that is naturally formulated without sugars, alcohols and unnecessary additives.

Taking CBD on a regular basis significantly helped Ivan personally manage his own symptoms of anxiety, PTSD and OCD. Moreover, Moody introduced a daily CBD regimen to his Mother, whereby she immediately displayed heath improvements to her chronic conditions. Having tried multiple CBD products, Moody quickly realized a discrepancy in the ingredients, quality and potency and thus the overall effect of the product. Moody's Medicinals are formulated with consistency and quality.

“I use Moody’s Medicinals, because it tames my anxiety before, during and after performances,” explains Ivan Moody, creator and founder of Moody's Medicinals. “On the road, I’m often not able to eat on a normal schedule and Moody’s Medicinals has managed my appetite when I need it and helped me stay focused and healthy.”

The launch of Moody's Medicinals coincides with Five Finger Death Punch’s cover of “Blue On Black” being #1 on the Rock Chart for the 4th week in a row.

Moody's Medicinals intends to comply in full with all federal, state, and local laws, rules and regulations as the Company develops its CBD/hemp extract product lines.

Disclaimer: The statements made regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. The efficacy of these products has not been confirmed by FDA-approved research. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. All information presented here is not meant as a substitute for or alternative to information from healthcare practitioners. Please consult your healthcare professional about potential interactions or other possible complications before using any product. The Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act require this notice.