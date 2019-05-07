MOON CHAMBER Featuring SARACEN, CRYSTAL VIPER, PAGAN ALTAR Members Reveal “Ravenmaster” Video

Moon Chamber is a quintet featuring Marta Gabriel (front woman of the heavy metal stalwarts Crystal Viper) and Rob Bendelow (founder and original guitarist of the British rock band Saracen). Their debut album entitled Lore Of The Land, will be released in October 2019 on No Remorse Records. In addition to Marta and Rob, three other musicians complete the Moon Chamber ranks: keyboard duties are handled by Paul Bradder of Saracen, and the driving percussion comes courtesy of Pagan Altar’s Andy Green. In addition to vocals, Marta Gabriel recorded all the bass guitar parts for the album, but Richard Bendelow (Rob’s son) is now responsible for the bass element going forward. The album comprises ten new tracks, deeply rooted in the classic rock of the '70s and '80s, whilst drawing inspiration from the wealth of English folklore, history and legend.

The band’s first single entitled "Ravenmaster" had its premiere on April 26th, and now the band has released a new video for the single. The video was directed by Owe Lingvall (The Rasmus, Lordi, Hammerfall).

Both the album and the single were produced and mastered by Bart Gabriel (Cirith Ungol, Q5, Sortilege), and engineered and mixed by Rafal Kossakowski (Crystal Viper, Kat, and Kasia MOŚ - Polish Eurovision contestant). Cover artworks of the album and the single were painted by Roberto Toderico, Italian artist known for his work with artists such as Tygers Of Pan Tang, Quartz and Mythra.

(Photo - Owe Lingvall)