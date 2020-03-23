MOON DESTROYS Featuring Ex-TORCHE, ROYAL THUNDER Members Launch NSFW Video For "Stormbringer" Feat. CYNIC Frontman PAUL MASVIDAL

Moon Destroys is the brainchild of guitarist Juan Montoya (ex-Torche) and drummer Evan Diprima (Brother Hawk, ex-Royal Thunder). Having written together in various configurations for over a decade, they now come together under the auspices of celestial forces with a new project to unveil their mesmerizing debut EP Maiden Voyage.

Watch the NSFW John Bradburn-directed, psychedelic music video for their second single, "Stormbringer", featuring guest vocals from Paul Masvidal (Cynic) and synthesizers from Bryan Richie (The Sword), below.

Conscious that they're releasing music during a turbulent time, Montoya and Diprima said that they hoped “Stormbringer” could act as a sonic escape and a healthy distraction for listeners.

“Now is the time to connect with people, through music, through love,” Montoya says. “‘Stormbringer’ is from my soul. We will weather the storm together.”

Adds Diprima: “Let these rhythms help you escape for a while… The storm always ends, bringing a new, stronger outlook on life.”

An experiment of truly galactic proportions, Moon Destroys blend heavy riffage with psychedelic flourishes and vivid imagery across two intricately designed centerpiece tracks; “Blue Giant” along with “Stormbringer” featuring the gorgeous vocals of Paul Masvidal (Cynic) and layers of synths from Bryan Richie (The Sword). Three instrumental bursts connect the pieces together to create one mind-melting trip across the cosmic highway! Maiden Voyage is an absorbing, dynamic and forward-thinking debut that explores the new frontiers of heavy music in the 21st century.

Maiden Voyage will be released on March 27 on LP/Digital via Brutal Panda Records and is available for preorder at Bandcamp.

Tracklisting:

“At The End Of Time”

“Blue Giant” (feat. Troy Sanders)

“The Shores Of The Cosmic Ocean”

“Stormbringer” (feat. Paul Masvidal)

“The Edge Of Forever”

“Blue Giant”:

(Photo by: Wombat Fire)