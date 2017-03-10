MOONLOOP Streaming Music Video For New Track “Medusa”

Barcelona, Spain’s Moonloop have released a video for “Medusa”, a track from their upcoming Devocean album, to be released on March 24th through Listenable Records. . The video can be found below.

Originally formed in 2001, Moonloop have kept on impressing the press and local fans with their own mix of progressive and death metal. Often tagged as a non mimicking but challenging combination of Opeth’s catchy arrangements and musical sensibilities and Gojira / Death heavy menacing yet melodic powerful guitar grooves and bashing drums.

Moonloop is a band with the broadest opportunities for evolution, consistently forward thinking yet retaining the death metal roots in their songwriting. Devocean is undoubtedly the band 's most accomplished adventure.

Devocean will be available in limited edition transparent blue vinyl of 300 copies worldwide and digipack. Pre-order now at this location.

Tracklisting:

“Megalodon”

“Zeal”

“Gallery Of Dminished Nightmares”

“Expired Kings”

“Medusa”

“Oceans”

“Interglacial”

“Origin”

“Medusa” video:

“Zeal”:

Lineup:

Eric Baulenas: Vocals, lead & rhythm guitars

Juanjo Martin: Rhythm guitars & background vocals

Raul Payan: Drums

Vic Granell: Bass