MOONSORROW To Play First Ever Show In Denmark Headlining Udgårdsfest 2019

Finnish Pagan metallers Moonsorrow have been announced as the first headliner for Udgårdsfest 2019, which runs from May 31st to June 1st at Pumpehuset in Copenhagen, Denmark. It will mark Moonsorrow's first show ever on Danish soil. For event information check out the festival's official Facebook page here.

Søren Weiss, spokesman / booker for Udgårdsfest comments:

"As a huge fan of the genre, who regularly attends festivals like Midgardsblot Festival in Norway, there is no doubt this is something I have been looking forward to present to the Danish fans. The Pagan / Viking / Folk metal scene has 'exploded' in recent years. It is clearly seen at major international festivals in Germany, Sweden, Finland and Norway which draw hordes of fans. In Denmark we have never had a festival with focus on this type of music. It is happening now. And with one of the best bands of the genre, Moonsorrow, as the first headliner, we couldn't have wished for a better start. The time is right for Udgårdsfest."

Over two days, Udgårdsfest 2019 will present a wide range of music focusing on the pagan / folk / viking genre. In the Northern mythology, Udgård is the jotun residence and it is precisely the Nordic culture and mythology this festival is based on. With inspiration from established viking / folk metal festivals like Midgardsblot in Norway and Ragnarök in Germany, Udgårdsfest is a festival where metal and folk/pagan music meet and melt together.

